Kremlin: Russia, India Oil Cooperation to Be Based on Contacts With Contractors

Russia will base its oil cooperation with India on contracts with contracting parties and not on media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, media reported that India would adhere to the price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel. After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow’s energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/russian-price-cap-has-created-difficulties-for-operations-in-energy-markets-chevron-ceo-admits-1108097992.html

