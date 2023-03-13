International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/kremlin-russia-india-oil-cooperation-to-be-based-on-contacts-with-contractors-1108352896.html
Kremlin: Russia, India Oil Cooperation to Be Based on Contacts With Contractors
Kremlin: Russia, India Oil Cooperation to Be Based on Contacts With Contractors
Russia will base its oil cooperation with India on contracts with contracting parties and not on media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2023-03-13T10:50+0000
2023-03-13T17:57+0000
economy
russia
india
2022 russian oil price cap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_0:183:2991:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_352fde7485a068b85f9677905b6ea0f9.jpg
Last week, media reported that India would adhere to the price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel. After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow’s energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.
https://sputniknews.com/20230306/russian-price-cap-has-created-difficulties-for-operations-in-energy-markets-chevron-ceo-admits-1108097992.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8082b3e9d56015510e2d67add61a284.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian oil price cap, russia-india relations, russian oil, russian oil for india
russian oil price cap, russia-india relations, russian oil, russian oil for india

Kremlin: Russia, India Oil Cooperation to Be Based on Contacts With Contractors

10:50 GMT 13.03.2023 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 13.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will base its oil cooperation with India on contracts with contracting parties and not on media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, media reported that India would adhere to the price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel.
"We have certain decisions taken in this regard, decisions taken by the Russian President and registered in relevant documents. We will proceed based on them, in addition, of course, in this case we are not guided by the reports of news agencies, but first of all, by our contacts with our counter-parties in India," Peskov told a briefing.
Oil rig - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
Economy
Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Operations in Energy Markets, Chevron CEO Admits
6 March, 18:09 GMT
After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow’s energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.
In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала