Iran, Belarus See Breakthrough in Relations Over Past 2 Years

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the visit of his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to Iran would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries, which had already experienced a breakthrough in the past two years.

On Sunday, Lukashenko started his two-day visit to Iran to discuss cooperation in various areas, including industry, agriculture, and transportation. On Monday, the presidents of the two countries held negotiations. In turn, Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Iran realized how beneficial their relationship was for each other. In 2022, the mutual trade between Belarus and Iran exceeded $100 million, which was about three times higher than in 2021. At the same time, Belarusian exports to Iran increased almost six times, reaching $81.3 million.

