https://sputniknews.com/20230313/how-france-reorganized-its-military-forces-in-africa-1108330489.html
How France Reorganized Its Military Forces in Africa
How France Reorganized Its Military Forces in Africa
In the course of his visit to African countries Emmanuel Macron announced reduction of French forces in Africa, which was "neither a withdrawal, nor a disengagement," but "adapting the military forces" to the "needs" of countries.
2023-03-13T10:53+0000
2023-03-13T10:53+0000
2023-03-13T10:53+0000
africa
infographic
france
military
military presence
military forces
reorganization
french troops
paris
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108329646_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4ffb8999cd9748c626f068209f675908.png
Against the background of Burkina Faso and Mali, which earlier terminated their bilateral agreements with France that allowed Paris to maintain its military presence in the countries, in early March, Macron embarked on a tour to Africa.During the course of his visit to four African countries - Gabon, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola, - the French president unveiled the details of the French government's new plan on reorganizing the French forces deployed on the continent.Macron announced a further reduction of the number of French troops in Africa, which was "neither a withdrawal, nor a disengagement," but "adapting the military forces" to the "needs" of France's partner countries.Here is the Sputnik infographics revealing the details of reorganization of the French military contingent on the continent.
1
africa
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108329646_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3505e8fe5862a43ff0acc268235124.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french military presence in africa, french troops reduction, french military reorganization
french military presence in africa, french troops reduction, french military reorganization
How France Reorganized Its Military Forces in Africa
During a February 27 speech, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed the government of the country was preparing a new plan to reorganize the presence of French troops in Africa under a "new security partnership." For this reason, Sputnik presents an infographics on the evolution of the French military presence on the continent.
Against the background of Burkina Faso and Mali, which earlier terminated their bilateral agreements with France that allowed Paris to maintain its military presence in the countries, in early March, Macron embarked on a tour to Africa.
During the course of his visit to four African countries - Gabon, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola, - the French president unveiled the details of the French government's new plan on reorganizing the French forces deployed on the continent.
Macron announced a further reduction of the number of French troops in Africa, which was "neither a withdrawal, nor a disengagement," but "adapting the military forces" to the "needs" of France's partner countries.
Here is the Sputnik infographics revealing the details of reorganization of the French military contingent on the continent.