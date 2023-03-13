https://sputniknews.com/20230313/how-france-reorganized-its-military-forces-in-africa-1108330489.html

How France Reorganized Its Military Forces in Africa

In the course of his visit to African countries Emmanuel Macron announced reduction of French forces in Africa, which was "neither a withdrawal, nor a disengagement," but "adapting the military forces" to the "needs" of countries.

Against the background of Burkina Faso and Mali, which earlier terminated their bilateral agreements with France that allowed Paris to maintain its military presence in the countries, in early March, Macron embarked on a tour to Africa.During the course of his visit to four African countries - Gabon, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola, - the French president unveiled the details of the French government's new plan on reorganizing the French forces deployed on the continent.Macron announced a further reduction of the number of French troops in Africa, which was "neither a withdrawal, nor a disengagement," but "adapting the military forces" to the "needs" of France's partner countries.Here is the Sputnik infographics revealing the details of reorganization of the French military contingent on the continent.

