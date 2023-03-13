International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/harris-will-visit-africa-to-discuss-economy-effects-of-ukraine-crisis-white-house-says-1108340168.html
Harris Will Visit Africa to Discuss Economy, 'Effects' of Ukraine Crisis, White House Says
Harris Will Visit Africa to Discuss Economy, 'Effects' of Ukraine Crisis, White House Says
"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia. The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent US-Africa Summit
2023-03-13T12:19+0000
2023-03-13T12:19+0000
africa
us
white house
kamala harris
ghana
tanzania
zambia
us-africa leaders summit
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108339951_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3e9fd76dd32e98c430fd76811cd9ee6.jpg
"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2. The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022," White House said in a statement. The vice president will meet with the presidents of the three countries to "discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security," and the effects of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, among other issues, the statement added. During the trip, Harris will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, as well as boost business ties and investment, the White House said. She will also discuss such issues as innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/blinken-to-travel-to-ethiopia-niger-march-14-17-us-state-dept-says-1108284123.html
africa
white house
ghana
tanzania
zambia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108339951_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f671d3cb79d835ad86e9d5eb5164dac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamala harris visit to africa, ghana, tanzania, zambia, kamala harris trip to africa
kamala harris visit to africa, ghana, tanzania, zambia, kamala harris trip to africa

Harris Will Visit Africa to Discuss Economy, 'Effects' of Ukraine Crisis, White House Says

12:19 GMT 13.03.2023
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinVice President Kamala Harris mentions how she went to Zambia when she was a child as she meets with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, Sept. 22, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington
Vice President Kamala Harris mentions how she went to Zambia when she was a child as she meets with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, Sept. 22, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from March 23-April 2 to discuss democracy, economy, food security and the "effects" of the Ukraine crisis, the White House said on Monday.
"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2. The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022," White House said in a statement.
The vice president will meet with the presidents of the three countries to "discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security," and the effects of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, among other issues, the statement added.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
Africa
Blinken to Travel to Ethiopia, Niger March 14-17, US State Dept. Says
11 March, 06:20 GMT
During the trip, Harris will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, as well as boost business ties and investment, the White House said. She will also discuss such issues as innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала