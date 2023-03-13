https://sputniknews.com/20230313/harris-will-visit-africa-to-discuss-economy-effects-of-ukraine-crisis-white-house-says-1108340168.html

Harris Will Visit Africa to Discuss Economy, 'Effects' of Ukraine Crisis, White House Says

"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2. The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022," White House said in a statement. The vice president will meet with the presidents of the three countries to "discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security," and the effects of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, among other issues, the statement added. During the trip, Harris will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, as well as boost business ties and investment, the White House said. She will also discuss such issues as innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.

