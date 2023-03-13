https://sputniknews.com/20230313/deal-reached-on-return-of-another-200-russian-children-from-syria-1108323305.html

Deal Reached on Return of Another 200 Russian Children From Syria

Deal Reached on Return of Another 200 Russian Children From Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova says that an agreement has been reached with the Kurds in Syria... 13.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-13T03:38+0000

2023-03-13T03:38+0000

2023-03-13T03:38+0000

russia

syria

russia

kurds

children

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106028/44/1060284463_0:0:2929:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_a32d6c09160b1c674e7da3f604bdf093.jpg

On Sunday, 56 Russian children, aged three to 17, flew back to Russia from Syria, under Lvova-Belova’s coordination. Seven of the children were transported from an orphanage in Damascus, while 49 were from refugee camps. In mid-February, Russian President Vladimir Putin heard a report from Lvova-Belova concerning difficulties in getting Russian children out of Syria. Putin said that it was possible to negotiate with the Kurds directly on this humanitarian issue, as well as the official authorities of Syria.

syria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, russia, kurds, children