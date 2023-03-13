International
24.01.2023
China, US Ought to Cooperate Since No One Benefits From Deterrence
China, US Ought to Cooperate Since No One Benefits From Deterrence
China and the United States must cooperate for the common good, since deterrence and oppression does not benefit either side, Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang said on Monday.
The head of the Chinese government emphasized that the issue of severing economic ties between Beijing and Washington is regularly aggravated, however, it is unclear who ultimately benefits from this. The economies of the two countries are complementary, therefore mutual development is beneficial to all parties, Li added. The first session of the 14th NPC concluded on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing. The annual session, which kicked off on March 5, was attended by nearly 3,000 delegates from across the country. Over the past week, the NPC approved a number of documents defining the country's development plan for the coming year, as well as elected the country's leadership. In particular, the deputies unanimously reelected Xi Jinping as the president of China for a third five-year term.
06:06 GMT 13.03.2023
Chinese and US national flags flutter at the entrance of a company office building in Beijing on January 19, 2020
Chinese and US national flags flutter at the entrance of a company office building in Beijing on January 19, 2020
© AFP 2023 / WANG ZHAO
