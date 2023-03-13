https://sputniknews.com/20230313/china-launches-earth-observatory-satellite-horus-2-1108338082.html
China Launches Earth Observatory Satellite Horus 2
China has successfully put into orbit its Earth remote sensing satellite Horus 2 using Chinese rocket carrier Long March-2C, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Monday.
The launch of the satellite took place on Monday at 04:02 GMT from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
05:17 GMT 13.03.2023 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 13.03.2023)
