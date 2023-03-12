https://sputniknews.com/20230312/video-astronomer-captures-flash-after-meteorite-crashes-into-moon-1108309154.html

Video: Astronomer Captures Flash After Meteorite Crashes Into Moon

Japanese astronomer, Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, captured the fall of a meteorite on the surface of the moon, which caused a short flash on the Earth's satellite

Japanese astronomer Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, captured the fall of a meteorite on the surface of the moon, which caused a short flash on the Earth's satellite.The time of the flash was recorded at 20:14:30.8 Japan Standard Time (11:14:30.8 GMT) on 23 February. The meteorite apparently fell near Ideler L crater, slightly north-west of Pitiscus Crater, Fujii said.According to the astronomer, the newly formed crater could be around 12 meters in diameter and its formation could be confirmed by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or India's Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe.Meteorites fly at an average speed of about 48,000 kilometers per hour - 13.4 kilometers per second. Their high-speed impact generates intense heat, creates craters and emits a bright flash of visible light. Collisions with the moon can be seen from Earth if the meteor was large enough and occurred in an area that was facing Earth during the lunar night.

