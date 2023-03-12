International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230312/video-astronomer-captures-flash-after-meteorite-crashes-into-moon-1108309154.html
Video: Astronomer Captures Flash After Meteorite Crashes Into Moon
Video: Astronomer Captures Flash After Meteorite Crashes Into Moon
Japanese astronomer, Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, captured the fall of a meteorite on the surface of the moon, which caused a short flash on the Earth's satellite
2023-03-12T11:04+0000
2023-03-12T11:04+0000
viral
scientists
moon
meteor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901788_0:77:1481:910_1920x0_80_0_0_d772c446250a5c20c442fec49af8ffa4.jpg
Japanese astronomer Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, captured the fall of a meteorite on the surface of the moon, which caused a short flash on the Earth's satellite.The time of the flash was recorded at 20:14:30.8 Japan Standard Time (11:14:30.8 GMT) on 23 February. The meteorite apparently fell near Ideler L crater, slightly north-west of Pitiscus Crater, Fujii said.According to the astronomer, the newly formed crater could be around 12 meters in diameter and its formation could be confirmed by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or India's Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe.Meteorites fly at an average speed of about 48,000 kilometers per hour - 13.4 kilometers per second. Their high-speed impact generates intense heat, creates craters and emits a bright flash of visible light. Collisions with the moon can be seen from Earth if the meteor was large enough and occurred in an area that was facing Earth during the lunar night.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/astronomers-discover-jaw-dropping-auroras-on-jupiters-four-major-moons-1107524792.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901788_83:0:1399:987_1920x0_80_0_0_57e792beb46be2ee1856ef7da618eb03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japanese astronomer, captured the fall of a meteorite
japanese astronomer, captured the fall of a meteorite

Video: Astronomer Captures Flash After Meteorite Crashes Into Moon

11:04 GMT 12.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov / Go to the mediabankTotal lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Meteorites head towards Earth every day, the vast majority of them burn up completely while entering the atmosphere. However, the moon has only a very thin exosphere, which means that meteors collide with the lunar surface much more often.
Japanese astronomer Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, captured the fall of a meteorite on the surface of the moon, which caused a short flash on the Earth's satellite.
The time of the flash was recorded at 20:14:30.8 Japan Standard Time (11:14:30.8 GMT) on 23 February. The meteorite apparently fell near Ideler L crater, slightly north-west of Pitiscus Crater, Fujii said.
According to the astronomer, the newly formed crater could be around 12 meters in diameter and its formation could be confirmed by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or India's Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe.
Aurora - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
Science & Tech
Astronomers Discover Jaw-Dropping Auroras on Jupiter's Four Major Moons
17 February, 02:53 GMT
Meteorites fly at an average speed of about 48,000 kilometers per hour - 13.4 kilometers per second. Their high-speed impact generates intense heat, creates craters and emits a bright flash of visible light. Collisions with the moon can be seen from Earth if the meteor was large enough and occurred in an area that was facing Earth during the lunar night.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала