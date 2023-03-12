International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230312/uk-government-working-to-minimize-disruption-from-svb-collapse-1108310916.html
UK Government Working to Minimize Disruption From SVB Collapse
UK Government Working to Minimize Disruption From SVB Collapse
The UK government is working to "avoid or minimize" the fallout from the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)
2023-03-12T10:50+0000
2023-03-12T10:50+0000
economy
uk
bank
collapse
us
jeremy hunt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108310599_0:1:3073:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_c75edcf70caa545dc11c4b5aec421679.jpg
"The government is treating this issue as a high priority… [and] working at pace on a solution to avoid or minimise damage to some of our most promising companies in the UK," the official said in a statement. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt held talks with the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, over the weekend in response to SVB's implosion, the statement added. According to The Financial Times, over 200 UK-based tech company heads urged the government to intervene, noting that many firms faced an "existential threat" because of banking with SVB. Dom Hallas, executive director of Coadec, a lobby group for UK-based tech companies, told the newspaper that it was "a real moment of crisis for British start-ups." On Saturday, dozens of UK tech companies that had been banking with the UK branch of SVB wrote to Hunt to request state intervention, warning they could become technically insolvent overnight if no action was taken. On Friday, the Bank of England said it intended to apply to the court to place the UK arm of SVB into a bank insolvency procedure. US media said that SVB served start-ups and venture capitalists, but also provided private banking services. The bank's collapse left start-up founders fearing that they may have to cut workforce if the money deposited in SVB is lost or frozen. The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said SVB became the largest bank to fail in the US after the 2007–2008 financial crisis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/uk-finance-ministry-rushes-to-contain-fallout-from-svb-bankruptcy-1108299444.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108310599_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f54bf606a9b1eeab0ac93a058cd716c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk government, us-based silicon valley bank
uk government, us-based silicon valley bank

UK Government Working to Minimize Disruption From SVB Collapse

10:50 GMT 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuA food delivery worker enters Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023.
A food delivery worker enters Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government is working to "avoid or minimize" the fallout from the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday.
"The government is treating this issue as a high priority… [and] working at pace on a solution to avoid or minimise damage to some of our most promising companies in the UK," the official said in a statement.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt held talks with the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, over the weekend in response to SVB's implosion, the statement added.
According to The Financial Times, over 200 UK-based tech company heads urged the government to intervene, noting that many firms faced an "existential threat" because of banking with SVB. Dom Hallas, executive director of Coadec, a lobby group for UK-based tech companies, told the newspaper that it was "a real moment of crisis for British start-ups."
On Saturday, dozens of UK tech companies that had been banking with the UK branch of SVB wrote to Hunt to request state intervention, warning they could become technically insolvent overnight if no action was taken.
A property managment representative gestures while asking reporters to clear the entrance area to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
Economy
UK Finance Ministry Rushes to Contain Fallout From SVB Bankruptcy
Yesterday, 19:06 GMT
On Friday, the Bank of England said it intended to apply to the court to place the UK arm of SVB into a bank insolvency procedure.
US media said that SVB served start-ups and venture capitalists, but also provided private banking services. The bank's collapse left start-up founders fearing that they may have to cut workforce if the money deposited in SVB is lost or frozen.
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said SVB became the largest bank to fail in the US after the 2007–2008 financial crisis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала