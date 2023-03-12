https://sputniknews.com/20230312/li-shangfu-appointed-chinas-new-minister-of-defense-1108305194.html
Li Shangfu Appointed China’s New Minister of Defense
Deputies of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) have approved the appointment of 65-year-old general Li Shangfu to the post of Minister of National Defence.
The vote was held on Sunday during the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC. Li Shangfu has been under US sanctions for military cooperation with Russia. Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong were approved for the posts of vice premiers on Sunday. Li Shangfu, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong, Shen Yiqin and Qin Gang were endorsed as Chinese state councilors. NPC lawmakers also confirmed the appointment of the secretary-general of the State Council (Wu Zhenglong) on Sunday, and endorsed the heads of 26 departments of the State Council. On Saturday, the NPC — China's supreme state authority — approved the appointment of Li Qiang to the post of Premier. On Friday, the deputies unanimously reelected Xi Jinping as the president of China for a third five-year term.
