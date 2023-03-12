https://sputniknews.com/20230312/four-german-airports-to-cancel-departures-on-monday-due-to-strike-reports-say-1108304633.html
Four German Airports to Cancel Departures on Monday Due to Strike, Reports Say
Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports will cancel departures on Monday due to warning strikes, German media reported.
Germany's services sector trade union Verdi has called on security staff to hold a warning strike at Berlin Branderburg Airport as well as at Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports, a German newspaper reported. The company managing the airports clarified that nearly 200 flights will be canceled in Berlin, affecting some 27,000 passengers. The union is calling the strike to demand higher compensation for weekend and evening work and better overtime pay for its workers, the report said. Last month, Verdi announced a 24-hour strike to demand a pay raise, which affected airports in a number of German cities.
