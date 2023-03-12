https://sputniknews.com/20230312/four-german-airports-to-cancel-departures-on-monday-due-to-strike-reports-say-1108304633.html

Four German Airports to Cancel Departures on Monday Due to Strike, Reports Say

Four German Airports to Cancel Departures on Monday Due to Strike, Reports Say

Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports will cancel departures on Monday due to warning strikes, German media reported.

2023-03-12T05:51+0000

2023-03-12T05:51+0000

2023-03-12T05:51+0000

world

germany

airport

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105138/28/1051382854_0:66:1201:741_1920x0_80_0_0_532ca07c308d6f6e077c01d20ab893da.jpg

Germany's services sector trade union Verdi has called on security staff to hold a warning strike at Berlin Branderburg Airport as well as at Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports, a German newspaper reported. The company managing the airports clarified that nearly 200 flights will be canceled in Berlin, affecting some 27,000 passengers. The union is calling the strike to demand higher compensation for weekend and evening work and better overtime pay for its workers, the report said. Last month, Verdi announced a 24-hour strike to demand a pay raise, which affected airports in a number of German cities.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hanover and bremen airports, warning strikes