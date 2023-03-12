https://sputniknews.com/20230312/erdogan-death-toll-from-earthquakes-in-turkiye-totals-48000-1108320396.html
Erdogan: Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Totals 48,000
The number of people killed by the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye's southeast has reached 48,000, with over 115,000 people injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
"The death toll has reached 48,000 and the number of injured has exceeded 115,000," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation from the Samandag district of Hatay province. On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey with an interval of nine hours. Thousands of underground shocks that followed were felt in 11 Turkish provinces, as well as in the neighboring countries, of which Syria was affected the most.
"The death toll has reached 48,000 and the number of injured has exceeded 115,000," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation from the Samandag district of Hatay province.
On February 6, two earthquakes
of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey with an interval of nine hours. Thousands of underground shocks that followed
were felt in 11 Turkish provinces, as well as in the neighboring countries, of which Syria was affected the most.