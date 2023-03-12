International
Erdogan: Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Totals 48,000
Erdogan: Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Totals 48,000
turkey, turkiye, earthquake, casualties

Erdogan: Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Totals 48,000

17:41 GMT 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ghaith AlsayedРазрушения после землетрясения в сирийском Азмарине
Разрушения после землетрясения в сирийском Азмарине - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
