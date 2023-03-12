https://sputniknews.com/20230312/bidens-visit-to-kiev-cost-ukrainian-taxpayers-more-than-16mln-1108303586.html

Biden's Visit to Kiev Cost Ukrainian Taxpayers More Than $1.6Mln, Reports Say

On February 20, US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss US weapon supplies.

US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev has cost Ukrainian taxpayers more than $1.6Mln, according to media reports citing authorities. In contrast, the average monthly salary in Ukraine is approximately $400.The funds were allocated for the protection of the US President, the organization of a tour in Kiev and the preparation of a banquet.A separate expense was "for the organization of a crowd of civilians to chant about the friendship that exists between the US and Ukraine", according to media reports.Biden arrived in Kiev on 20 February. After the visit, Biden announced a new $500Mln aid package to Ukraine, which included HIMARS MLRS, as well as "billions" in direct budgetary support.

