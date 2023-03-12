https://sputniknews.com/20230312/bidens-visit-to-kiev-cost-ukrainian-taxpayers-more-than-16mln-1108303586.html
Biden's Visit to Kiev Cost Ukrainian Taxpayers More Than $1.6Mln, Reports Say
Biden's Visit to Kiev Cost Ukrainian Taxpayers More Than $1.6Mln, Reports Say
On February 20, US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss US weapon supplies.
2023-03-12T05:16+0000
2023-03-12T05:16+0000
2023-03-12T05:26+0000
world
ukraine
us
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107624639_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c0324238d4f770065c7bb7861244e51a.jpg
US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev has cost Ukrainian taxpayers more than $1.6Mln, according to media reports citing authorities. In contrast, the average monthly salary in Ukraine is approximately $400.The funds were allocated for the protection of the US President, the organization of a tour in Kiev and the preparation of a banquet.A separate expense was "for the organization of a crowd of civilians to chant about the friendship that exists between the US and Ukraine", according to media reports.Biden arrived in Kiev on 20 February. After the visit, Biden announced a new $500Mln aid package to Ukraine, which included HIMARS MLRS, as well as "billions" in direct budgetary support.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/us-provided-30-billion-in-military-aid-to-kiev-under-biden-administration-says-us-defense-ministry-1107642552.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107624639_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_853d3ab67770670bc4daadba76d76ef0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, us president joe biden, ukrainian taxpayers
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, us president joe biden, ukrainian taxpayers
Biden's Visit to Kiev Cost Ukrainian Taxpayers More Than $1.6Mln, Reports Say
05:16 GMT 12.03.2023 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 12.03.2023)
US President Joe Biden on 20 February made an unannounced visit to Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss US weapon supplies.
US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev has cost Ukrainian taxpayers more than $1.6Mln, according to media reports citing authorities. In contrast, the average monthly salary in Ukraine is approximately $400.
The funds were allocated for the protection of the US President, the organization of a tour in Kiev and the preparation of a banquet.
A separate expense was "for the organization of a crowd of civilians to chant about the friendship that exists between the US and Ukraine", according to media reports.
Biden arrived in Kiev on 20 February. After the visit, Biden
announced a new $500Mln aid package to Ukraine, which included HIMARS MLRS, as well as "billions" in direct budgetary support.