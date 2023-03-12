https://sputniknews.com/20230312/appalling-state-of-european-defense--its-dependence-on-us-laid-bare-by-ukrainian-conflict-1108303731.html

'Appalling' State of European Defense & Its 'Dependence on US' Laid Bare by Ukrainian Conflict

The conflagration in Ukraine and the western push to pump the Kiev regime with military support has laid bare the ‘appalling state’ of the European continent’s own defense capabilities, a US publication has noted. Furthermore, the current developments have thrown the spotligh on the European defense industry's overly high dependence on the United States.While the United States and its allies sent well over $100 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine in 2022, and have announced billions in new aid over the first months of 2023, Europe own armed forces “lack the basics needed for conventional warfare in their own backyards,” the columnists stated.'General Dysfunction'The continent's countries have ostensibly profoundly “underinvested” when it came to their own defence capabilities for at least the past 20 years. When Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the EU dutifully fell in line with Washington's battlecry and churned out billions in lethal equipment to prop up Kiev, and began training its forces for the ongoing proxy war with Moscow. But Europe still hasn't got its act together when it comes to its own militaries, the report added. Furthermore, the spending bonanza on Ukraine continues despite staggering inflation and soaring energy prices, raising the costs of such a stance even more.In fact, defense spending has skyrocketed among European countries, so much so, that some of these NATO members have approached the alliance's two percent of GDP on defense goal.As a result, weapons stockpiles have been depleted in favor of helping Ukraine, European defense forces are fragmented, and procurement systems not functioning properly to enable Europe to rearm, warned the publication.Take basic ammunition stockpiles: the German armed forces were cited as having stocks to last for an estimated several days of combat. When it comes to tanks, while on paper Germany has 300 Leopard 2s, only 130 are operational. One-third of Spain's over 300 Leopard tanks are largely in disrepair. Europe is similarly running low on artillery, as France, for instance, has sent more than one-third of its howitzers to Ukraine. Practically all of Denmark's artillery has already been funneled to Kiev, adds the report.The European states themselves, but also NATO and the United States can be faulted for the current profound structural problems plaguing European defense, according to the outlet. Inadequate European spending led to its defense industrial base being sucked dry. National procurement across the European continent is also fragmented. But the role played by Washington is further exacerbating the deplorable situation. Whenever the EU made attempts to enhance its defense industrial cooperation, it encountered fierce opposition from the United States, claimed the report, underscoring:The report makes mention of the “administrative arrangement”, penned in February this year, granting the United States potential access to ever more EU defense funds.Furthermore, it has been underscored how operating together is a challenge for European forces as they all use different equipment: 29 different destroyers, 17 tanks or personnel carriers, and 20 fighter planes. This is described as creating major difficulties with everything from transport and surveillance, to air defense. But at this point the United States eagerly wades in to “fill these gaps,” said the report, leaving struggling European military forces increasingly dependent on Washington even in “basic military tasks.”As an example, the publication recalled how Europeans relied on US troops for the airlift of evacuees during the hasty pullout from Afghanistan in 2021.As a defense actor, the EU has been “neutered for the past two decades”, underscored the outlet, leaving decrepit European defense at the hands of NATO and its member states.Meanwhile, what does NATO and the United States do? They demand more spending from Europeans.The defense spending spree on Ukraine has European states anxiously seeking quick solutions to restock their arsenals. So, like Poland, for instance, they opt to order tanks from the United States and South Korea. What is happening now is that European countries are "doubling down on their reliance on the United States and failing to coordinate," concluded the publication, while "the US is basking in the glow of demonstrating its indispensability while subtly undercutting common European efforts that might mean less profit for American defense companies."Already last year European Union officials and diplomats began to accuse the US of profiteering off the Ukraine crisis.Regarding America’s profiteering from arms sales, one EU diplomat was quoted as saying “the money they are making on weapons” should help Washington realize that the profits they’re making from gas deliveries may be “a bit too much,” and that a discount for fuel to Europe could “keep united our public opinions.”As for Russia, ever since its special military operation in Ukraine prompted the so-called collective west to start drumming up military support for the Kiev regime, it repeatedly warned French, German, and other European leaders of the folly of their anti-Russia policy. While characterizing EU sanctions as “suicidal” , Moscow warned that weapons support for Kiev risks turning the Russia-NATO “proxy conflict” in Ukraine into a global conflagration.

