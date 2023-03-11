https://sputniknews.com/20230311/what-is-slowly-but-relentlessly-killing-earths-largest-prehistoric-organism-1108289317.html

What is Slowly but Relentlessly Killing Earth's Largest Prehistoric Organism?

What is Slowly but Relentlessly Killing Earth's Largest Prehistoric Organism?

One of Earth's largest prehistoric single organisms is slowly being killed, fear ecologists.

2023-03-11T11:41+0000

2023-03-11T11:41+0000

2023-03-11T11:41+0000

science & tech

ecosystem

climate change

tree

aspen

clone

organisms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108286744_0:640:1280:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_8cf1d0b3c3f445399bf36076a7c4f16e.jpg

Planet Earth's largest single living organism "by mass" and one of its oldest appears to be slowly dying, scientists have warned. Furthermore, an entire ecosystem, with plants and animals, is in danger of disappearing with it.Located in central Utah, and spanning an area of 43 hectares in Fishlake National Forest, Pando at first glance appears to be an ordinary grove of aspen trees. But what makes it unique is that in actual fact it is just one tree, thousands of years old. The Pando (Latin for “I spread”) aspen clone has been found to have originated from one a single seed. Since then, the seemingly-individual trees all grow from the same root system, covering a length of up to 500 meters and a width of up to 120 meters. This unique organism is located at an altitude of 2,697 meters above sea level and comprises about 40,000 trees.By the way, Pando is not completely unique, as aspen trees have formed similar clonal forests in other areas, but this particular one, dubbed "The Trembling Giant", is particularly enormous. Some of its trees are thoughst to be around 130 years old.Concerns were first voiced by conservation groups and the US forest service when researchers discovered that the clonal colony estimated to be about 80,000 years old and weighing around 6,000 metric tons hasn't grown for the past 30-40 years. Typically, the genetically identical trees spread by sending up new shoots.Now, increasing lack of regeneration, believed to be due to grazing by deer, elk, and cattle, combined with weakening and dying trees, could overtime result in complete die off. Deer and elk populations, in turn, have soared since numbers of their natural predators - wolves and cougars - diminished. Proof of the unckecked grazing fallout came when one area was fenced off a few decades ago by foresters to remove dying trees. As elk and deer were kept out, new clonal stems were able to successfully regenerate.There are other challenges to Pando, such as dwindling water resources, soaring summer temperatures, threat of wildfires, linked by researchers to climate change.The state's Forest Service has been joining forces with various ecologists and organizations over the years to work out how to help Pando survive, testing ways of stimulating its roots to encourage new sprouting.

https://sputniknews.com/20230307/yellen-says-climate-change-will-shock-financial-system-in-coming-years-1108157965.html

aspen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

earth's largest organism, pando, trembling giant, colony of quaking aspen trees, utah, one of the oldest and largest living organisms, about 80,000 years old, fishlake national forest, clonal colony, -individual trees all grow from the same root system, lack of regeneration, grazing by deer, elk, cattle, climate change, wildfires,