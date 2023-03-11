https://sputniknews.com/20230311/watch-russian-tornado-multiple-launch-rocket-systems-destroy-ukrainian-forces-observation-post-1108282953.html
Watch Russian Tornado Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Destroy Ukrainian Forces Observation Post
The Tornado-G is a modernized version of the BM-21 Grad MLRS. The system has an increased fire effectiveness, more powerful ammunition, and automated guidance, aiming, and navigation equipment.
The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of a Tornado-G multiple-launch rocket system destroying an observation post of Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye direction."This afternoon, the task was given to destroy an observation post, which was identified by one of our unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, the crew, which was at a distance of 200–300 meters from the firing position, advanced and inflicted a fire attack. The UAV recorded the destruction of the observation post," the commander of a Russian Armed Forces' MLRS unit said.Russia launched a special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" in February 2022 after a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens from increased attacks by Kiev.
Russia launched a special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" in February 2022 after a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens from increased attacks by Kiev.