Congress continues attacking DC home rule, and the world awaits a verdict on a massive proposed Alaskan drilling project. 11.03.2023, Sputnik International

Saudi-Iran Agreement, Jobs Report, Airline Industry Update Congress continues attacking DC home rule, and the world awaits a verdict on a massive proposed Alaskan drilling project.

Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kirirakou to discuss a lower-than-expected addition of jobs to the economy, Donald Trump being invted to appear before a grand jury for the Stormy Daniels case, a visit to Washington by the President of Finland, the FBI announcing they've been buying up metadata without a warrant, Daesh* waging a war on the Taliban** government, the political crisis ramping up in Pakistan, and the FDIC shutting down Silicon Valley Bank.Former airline worker, current travel consultant, and community activist Michael Bearman discusses recent FAA crises plaguing the airline industry, how airline workers are being overworked during an era of record profits, and the DOJ suing Jetblue for attempting to buyout Spririt Airlines.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the political crisis unfolding in Israel, how current violence compares to the two Intifada periods, the surprise announcement of a path to normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, how the normalization affects relations between other countries in the region, and Saudi Arabia’s persistent pursuit of nuclear energy.Author, writer, and social justice and environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses the UN High Seas Treaty, how the world can address the plastic contamination in the oceans, recent record rain and snow that California is facing from atmospheric rivers, and whether all this record precipitation will affect California’s drought.The Misfits also discuss Lauren Boehbert becoming a grandparent, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a Dutch UFO that turned stinky, a passport shredding nightmare, a subbed-in bride at a wedding, and a return of a sport that sucks.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.**Organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activites.

