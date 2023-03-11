International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/russias-multipurpose-hospital-unit-starts-operating-in-syria-health-ministry-1108290980.html
Russia's Multipurpose Hospital Unit Starts Operating in Syria: Health Ministry
Russia's Multipurpose Hospital Unit Starts Operating in Syria: Health Ministry
Russia's multipurpose hospital unit started operating in Syria's Aleppo to assist the victims of the devastating quakes that rocked the country and neighboring Turkey in early February
2023-03-11T12:01+0000
2023-03-11T12:02+0000
world
russia
syria
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
hospital
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107370688_0:0:1529:861_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb1f8915e24f7af1fea16d3ea472a49.jpg
"A multiprofessional team of doctors from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health has arrived in Aleppo, Syria, to help the victims of the earthquake. The Russian specialists have set up a multipurpose field hospital and have already begun receiving patients," the statement read. Around 30 professionals, including surgeons and traumatologists, physicians and pediatricians, neurologists and sonographers as well as nursing staff are providing care in over 10 medical fields. On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkiye with an interval of nine hours. The underground shocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and neighboring states, with Syria affected the most. According to the latest data, 47,932 people were killed by the earthquakes in Turkey alone, with thousands more in Syria.
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107370688_50:0:1453:1052_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7cd540e23cd18d3ff5be09167c91ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
multipurpose hospital, syria's aleppo, devastating quakes
multipurpose hospital, syria's aleppo, devastating quakes

Russia's Multipurpose Hospital Unit Starts Operating in Syria: Health Ministry

12:01 GMT 11.03.2023 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 11.03.2023)
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian military help eliminate consequences of the earthquake in Syria
Russian military help eliminate consequences of the earthquake in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's multipurpose hospital unit started operating in Syria's Aleppo to assist the victims of the devastating quakes that rocked the country and neighboring Turkiye in early February, the Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday.
"A multiprofessional team of doctors from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health has arrived in Aleppo, Syria, to help the victims of the earthquake. The Russian specialists have set up a multipurpose field hospital and have already begun receiving patients," the statement read.
Around 30 professionals, including surgeons and traumatologists, physicians and pediatricians, neurologists and sonographers as well as nursing staff are providing care in over 10 medical fields.
"Russia and Syria have been traditionally cooperating in many areas. I am confident that this kind of interaction will continue and expand," Alexey Kuznetsov, assistant to the Russian health minister, said.
On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkiye with an interval of nine hours. The underground shocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and neighboring states, with Syria affected the most. According to the latest data, 47,932 people were killed by the earthquakes in Turkey alone, with thousands more in Syria.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала