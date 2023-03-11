International
Russian Military Says 2 Planes Brought Quake Relief Aid to Syria
"Two humanitarian cargo planes arrived in Syria in the past 24 hours, one of them at the Russian air base in Hmeimim," Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov told a news briefing. The deputy head of Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said humanitarian assistance had arrived from third countries as part of "international cooperation efforts." The Syrian government estimates the national death toll from the February 6 quakes at almost 1,500, whereas the United Nations puts it at 8,500. Almost 48,000 died in neighboring Turkiye.
Russian Military Says 2 Planes Brought Quake Relief Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two planes carrying humanitarian aid for quake-hit Syria arrived in the country in the past day, a senior Russian military official said Saturday.
"Two humanitarian cargo planes arrived in Syria in the past 24 hours, one of them at the Russian air base in Hmeimim," Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov told a news briefing.
The deputy head of Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said humanitarian assistance had arrived from third countries as part of "international cooperation efforts."
The Syrian government estimates the national death toll from the February 6 quakes at almost 1,500, whereas the United Nations puts it at 8,500. Almost 48,000 died in neighboring Turkiye.
