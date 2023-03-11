https://sputniknews.com/20230311/russian-military-says-2-planes-brought-quake-relief-aid-to-syria-1108300015.html
Russian Military Says 2 Planes Brought Quake Relief Aid to Syria
Russian Military Says 2 Planes Brought Quake Relief Aid to Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two planes carrying humanitarian aid for quake-hit Syria arrived in the country in the past day, a senior Russian military official said... 11.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-11T20:50+0000
2023-03-11T20:50+0000
2023-03-11T20:50+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation
russian military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107378919_0:92:1773:1089_1920x0_80_0_0_88cdd74f4452f52cd964ac60a33629b4.jpg
"Two humanitarian cargo planes arrived in Syria in the past 24 hours, one of them at the Russian air base in Hmeimim," Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov told a news briefing. The deputy head of Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said humanitarian assistance had arrived from third countries as part of "international cooperation efforts." The Syrian government estimates the national death toll from the February 6 quakes at almost 1,500, whereas the United Nations puts it at 8,500. Almost 48,000 died in neighboring Turkiye.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107378919_98:0:1673:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_71b4a413530ac1dfda75286ddff2aeca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation, russian military
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation, russian military
Russian Military Says 2 Planes Brought Quake Relief Aid to Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two planes carrying humanitarian aid for quake-hit Syria arrived in the country in the past day, a senior Russian military official said Saturday.
"Two humanitarian cargo planes arrived in Syria in the past 24 hours, one of them at the Russian air base in Hmeimim," Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov told a news briefing.
The deputy head of Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said humanitarian assistance had arrived from third countries as part of "international cooperation efforts."
The Syrian government estimates the national death toll from the February 6 quakes at almost 1,500, whereas the United Nations puts it at 8,500. Almost 48,000 died in neighboring Turkiye.