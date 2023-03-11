https://sputniknews.com/20230311/revived-ancient-zombie-virus-from-siberian-permafrost-hasnt-lost-its-touch-study-warns-1108276690.html

Revived Ancient Zombie-Virus From Siberian Permafrost Hasn't Lost Its Touch, Study Warns

A team of scientists led by Professor Jean-Michel Claverie of the French Aix-Marseille University has revived ancient nearly 50,000-years-old viruses found in the permafrost. The researchers concede that they could prove dangerous for animals and humans.

science & tech

siberia

permafrost

viruses

pathogens

A team of scientists led by Professor Jean-Michel Claverie of the French Aix-Marseille University has determined that a revived ancient viruses found in the permafrost could still prove dangerous for both animals and humans.A number of archaic viruses were identified in permafrost samples taken from seven different regions of Siberia. The oldest one was dated 48,500 years. It was found in a sample of soil extracted from an underground lake at a depth of 16 meters. The youngest viruses, estimated to date back about 27,000 years, were found in the carcass of a woolly mammoth.Scientists have identified five new families of archaeal viruses, in addition to the two already known. Describing the pathogens as "zombie viruses," researchers have warned of the possible threat to public health.In recent years, scientists have increasingly spoken of the threat posed by ancient viruses and bacteria stored in permafrost for tens of thousands of years. However, now that the permafrost is melting, pathogens are likely to be released into the atmosphere with unknown consequences.The study, "An Update on Eukaryotic Viruses Revived from Ancient Permafrost," was published in the February issue of Viruses.

siberia

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

