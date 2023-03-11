International
WATCH LIVE: Protests Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/protests-against-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1108284270.html
Protests Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Protests Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv, as thousands of protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the tenth week in a row.
2023-03-11T16:27+0000
2023-03-11T16:27+0000
world
israel
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106561772_52:0:1314:710_1920x0_80_0_0_360e4cf6145ca11f5fc5d724301173a0.png
Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv, as protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the 10th week in a row.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing parliament to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.On 1 March, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the second part of a controversial judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government, which would limit the Supreme Court’s authority, amid widespread protests in the countryThe current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution or a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protests Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
On 4 January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority - among other things.
2023-03-11T16:27+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106561772_209:0:1156:710_1920x0_80_0_0_cfc7a576b9070c6d04b2b6dc7f2d3465.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prime minister benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform
prime minister benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform

Protests Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

16:27 GMT 11.03.2023
© Twitter/@BarakRavidThousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's new judicial plans
Thousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's new judicial plans - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© Twitter/@BarakRavid
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On 4 January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority - among other things.
Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv, as protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the 10th week in a row.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing parliament to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.
On 1 March, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the second part of a controversial judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government, which would limit the Supreme Court’s authority, amid widespread protests in the country
The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution or a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала