Malawi Asks Moscow to Send Specialists to Fight Cholera, Russian Ambassador Says

Malawi asked Moscow to send Russian specialists to fight cholera outbreak in the country, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov said.

Malawi has asked Moscow to send Russian specialists to fight the cholera outbreak in the country, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov said. Krasilnikov added that Malawi has also asked Russia to train diplomats at the courses of the diplomatic academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He added that Malawian representatives intend to take part in the parliamentary conference in Moscow. According to the country's health ministry's statement in late January, supplies of the cholera vaccine have run out in all medical facilities. The ministry noted that Malawi's ongoing cholera vaccination campaign had exhausted all 2.9Mln doses of the Gavi-supported Global Oral Cholera Vaccine Stockpile, which was supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2022.Since 1998, cholera has been endemic in Malawi, with seasonal outbreaks occurring during the rainy season (November through May). The present outbreak, though, has persisted beyond the dry season; instances have been documented since March 2022.Apart from that, last week, the Russian fertilizer producer group Uralchem-Uralkali delivered 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi as a charity, and the East African country became the first to receive a humanitarian supply from the company to Africa from EU ports, where up to 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizer have been blocked because of anti-Russian sanctions.

