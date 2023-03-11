International
2023-03-11
Japan Honors Victims of 2011 Earthquake With Minute of Silence
Japan Honors Victims of 2011 Earthquake With Minute of Silence
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan observed a minute of silence on Saturday in memory of the victims of the 2011 earthquake, which was followed by a devastating tsunami and the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
The mourning ceremony was organized on the 12th anniversary of the tragedy by the authorities of Fukushima Prefecture, one of the three most affected by the disaster. The ceremony was broadcast by Japanese broadcaster. On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit off Japan’s northeastern coast, triggering a massive tsunami. The earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and transforming the nearby area into ghost cities. Large amounts of radiation were released into the air, soil and water around the plant. The disaster resulted in 22,200 people dead or missing.
2011 earthquake, fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant, memory of victims
2011 earthquake, fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant, memory of victims

Japan Honors Victims of 2011 Earthquake With Minute of Silence

07:31 GMT 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer The surf comes ashore during a tsunami warning Friday, March 11, 2011, near Manzanita, Ore. Emergency officials decided to activate sirens in some low-lying places on the Oregon coast to urge people to seek higher ground as a tsunami crosses the Pacific following a massive 8.9-magnitude earthquake in Japan.
The surf comes ashore during a tsunami warning Friday, March 11, 2011, near Manzanita, Ore. Emergency officials decided to activate sirens in some low-lying places on the Oregon coast to urge people to seek higher ground as a tsunami crosses the Pacific following a massive 8.9-magnitude earthquake in Japan. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
Заголовок открываемого материала