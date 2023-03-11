https://sputniknews.com/20230311/japan-honors-victims-of-2011-earthquake-with-minute-of-silence-1108285233.html
Japan Honors Victims of 2011 Earthquake With Minute of Silence
The mourning ceremony was organized on the 12th anniversary of the tragedy by the authorities of Fukushima Prefecture, one of the three most affected by the disaster.
The ceremony was broadcast by Japanese broadcaster.
On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake
hit off Japan’s northeastern coast, triggering a massive tsunami. The earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and transforming the nearby area into ghost cities. Large amounts of radiation were released into the air, soil and water around the plant. The disaster resulted in 22,200 people dead or missing.