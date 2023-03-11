https://sputniknews.com/20230311/japan-honors-victims-of-2011-earthquake-with-minute-of-silence-1108285233.html

Japan Honors Victims of 2011 Earthquake With Minute of Silence

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan observed a minute of silence on Saturday in memory of the victims of the 2011 earthquake, which was followed by a devastating tsunami and the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The mourning ceremony was organized on the 12th anniversary of the tragedy by the authorities of Fukushima Prefecture, one of the three most affected by the disaster. The ceremony was broadcast by Japanese broadcaster. On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit off Japan’s northeastern coast, triggering a massive tsunami. The earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and transforming the nearby area into ghost cities. Large amounts of radiation were released into the air, soil and water around the plant. The disaster resulted in 22,200 people dead or missing.

