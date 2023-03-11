International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/israels-netanyahu-says-svb-bankruptcy-created-deep-crisis-in-tech-industry-1108300247.html
Israel's Netanyahu Says SVB Bankruptcy Created ‘Deep Crisis’ in Tech Industry
Israel's Netanyahu Says SVB Bankruptcy Created ‘Deep Crisis’ in Tech Industry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday that the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, the second largest bank failure in US... 11.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-11T21:51+0000
2023-03-11T21:51+0000
economy
silicon valley
silicon valley
california
california
benjamin netanyahu
gavin newsom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105037218_0:51:771:485_1920x0_80_0_0_1356abda76b2d65d3ed1757f277f1056.png
Netanyahu, who is in Rome for an official visit, said he would discuss the extent of the crisis with his finance and economy ministers and the central bank governor once he returned home. Netanyahu assured Israeli tech companies banking with SVB that his government would help affected Israeli businesses overcome the liquidity crisis. The SVB collapse has sent ripples across the tech industry in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries, including Israel, where the tech lender has branches. The Californian banking regulator announced Friday that it was taking possession of SVB, citing inadequate liquidity and insolvency. Californian Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday that the highest-level officials at the White House and the US Treasury were working with the regulator "to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible" to protect jobs and livelihoods.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/domino-effect-feared-after-collapse-of-silicon-valley-bank-as-first-republic-banks-shares-slump-1108292604.html
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105037218_29:0:742:535_1920x0_80_0_0_db55abc9b95d512a420e756971e83a2d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
silicon valley, silicon valley, california, california, benjamin netanyahu, gavin newsom
silicon valley, silicon valley, california, california, benjamin netanyahu, gavin newsom

Israel's Netanyahu Says SVB Bankruptcy Created ‘Deep Crisis’ in Tech Industry

21:51 GMT 11.03.2023
© NBC NewsIsraeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on "Meet the Press"
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Meet the Press - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© NBC News
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday that the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, the second largest bank failure in US history, created a deep crisis in the technology industry.
"I am closely following the fall of the American investment bank, SVB, which has created a deep crisis in the high-tech world," he said on social media.
Netanyahu, who is in Rome for an official visit, said he would discuss the extent of the crisis with his finance and economy ministers and the central bank governor once he returned home.
Netanyahu assured Israeli tech companies banking with SVB that his government would help affected Israeli businesses overcome the liquidity crisis.
The SVB collapse has sent ripples across the tech industry in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries, including Israel, where the tech lender has branches.
The Californian banking regulator announced Friday that it was taking possession of SVB, citing inadequate liquidity and insolvency.
Californian Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday that the highest-level officials at the White House and the US Treasury were working with the regulator "to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible" to protect jobs and livelihoods.
Santa Clara Police officers exit Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
Americas
Domino Effect Feared After Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as First Republic Bank’s Shares Slump
13:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала