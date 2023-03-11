https://sputniknews.com/20230311/greek-peace-committee-calls-for-protest-against-us-aircraft-carriers-port-visit-in-crete-1108293474.html

Greek Peace Committee Calls For Protest Against US Aircraft Carrier's Port Visit in Crete

The Peace Committee of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, which hosts the largest natural port of the Mediterranean, called for a rally on Saturday to protest a visit by a US aircraft carrier

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its crew of over 6,000 returned to the Souda Bay in the Chania municipality on Friday for the second time in less than six months. The Peace Committee said the arrival of thousands of American sailors for a shore leave came at the worst possible time, according to 902.gr. Greece is still reeling from last week's train crash, which left 57 people dead and dozens injured. The carrier has been operating in the Mediterranean since August. Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer at the USS George H.W. Bush, said the sailors were taking their time off to experience Greek culture.

