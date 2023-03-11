International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/chinas-npc-appoints-new-premier-vice-chairmen-of-military-commission-1108283739.html
China’s NPC Appoints New Premier, Vice Chairmen of Military Commission
China’s NPC Appoints New Premier, Vice Chairmen of Military Commission
Deputies of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) have approved the appointment of a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
2023-03-11T06:11+0000
2023-03-11T06:11+0000
asia
china
chinese national people's congress (npc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108033249_0:295:3072:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_64a08f9e35f9d03a1fa441000fce63f1.jpg
Li Qiang was earlier nominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the final vote took place on Saturday morning at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC. Also on Saturday, generals Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were appointed as vice chairmen of China’s Central Military Commission. Liu Jinguo was elected the new director of the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday. Meanwhile, Zhang Jun, who had served as vice-minister of the Ministry of Justice, became the new president of the Supreme People's Court of China. Also on Saturday, the NPC appointed the former mayor of the Shanghai municipality Ying Yong to the post of procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China. On Friday, the NPC — China's supreme state authority — unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China for a third five-year term. The first session of the 14th NPC opened on March 4 and wraps up on Saturday.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108033249_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_025be4684b5856d33ba31d567c95202c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
deputies of china’s national people's congress, standing committee of the political bureau, central committee of the communist party of china
deputies of china’s national people's congress, standing committee of the political bureau, central committee of the communist party of china

China’s NPC Appoints New Premier, Vice Chairmen of Military Commission

06:11 GMT 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanОткрытие первой сессии Всекитайского комитета Народного политического консультативного совета Китая в Доме народных представителей в Пекине
Открытие первой сессии Всекитайского комитета Народного политического консультативного совета Китая в Доме народных представителей в Пекине - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Deputies of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) have approved the appointment of a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Qiang, to the post of Premier.
Li Qiang was earlier nominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the final vote took place on Saturday morning at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC.
Also on Saturday, generals Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were appointed as vice chairmen of China’s Central Military Commission.
Liu Jinguo was elected the new director of the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday. Meanwhile, Zhang Jun, who had served as vice-minister of the Ministry of Justice, became the new president of the Supreme People's Court of China.
Also on Saturday, the NPC appointed the former mayor of the Shanghai municipality Ying Yong to the post of procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China.
On Friday, the NPC — China's supreme state authority — unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China for a third five-year term.
The first session of the 14th NPC opened on March 4 and wraps up on Saturday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала