China’s NPC Appoints New Premier, Vice Chairmen of Military Commission

Deputies of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) have approved the appointment of a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

Li Qiang was earlier nominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the final vote took place on Saturday morning at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC. Also on Saturday, generals Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were appointed as vice chairmen of China’s Central Military Commission. Liu Jinguo was elected the new director of the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday. Meanwhile, Zhang Jun, who had served as vice-minister of the Ministry of Justice, became the new president of the Supreme People's Court of China. Also on Saturday, the NPC appointed the former mayor of the Shanghai municipality Ying Yong to the post of procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China. On Friday, the NPC — China's supreme state authority — unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China for a third five-year term. The first session of the 14th NPC opened on March 4 and wraps up on Saturday.

