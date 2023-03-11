International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/blinken-to-travel-to-ethiopia-niger-march-14-17-us-state-dept-says-1108284123.html
Blinken to Travel to Ethiopia, Niger March 14-17, US State Dept. Says
Blinken to Travel to Ethiopia, Niger March 14-17, US State Dept. Says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ethiopia and Niger next week for talks on a range of issues, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
2023-03-11T06:20+0000
2023-03-11T06:20+0000
africa
east africa
west africa
us state department
antony blinken
us
niger
ethiopia
official visit
us official
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283875_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e50997c9181c616b7bc7546b5a54c4b0.jpg
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger March 14-17, 2023. On March 15, the Secretary will visit Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement to advance peace and promote transitional justice in northern Ethiopia," Price said in a statement.During his visit to Addis Ababa, Blinken will also hold talks with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on shared priorities, including food security, climate, energy and health, the statement said.Blinken will also meet with humanitarian organizations and civil society actors for talks on humanitarian aid, food security and human rights, the statement said.Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said during a press briefing that Blinken will meet with Ethiopian and Tigrayan government officials, but he will not make a stop at Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region.Phee said that in order to put the relationship between the United States and Ethiopia in a forward trajectory, Addis Ababa needs to make steps to "break the cycle of ethnic political violence" that has allegedly set the country many decades back.Blinken will then make the first-ever visit by a US secretary of state to Niger on March 16 for talks with President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou in Niamey, Price said in the statement.Blinken's visit to the country will also include encounters with young people from Niger's conflict zones who have completed the United Nations-sponsored Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) program, which seeks to facilitate transitions into civilian life, the statement said.The top US diplomat will also seek to advance agreements on collaboration achieved during the US-Africa Leaders Summit on issues that include regional peace, security, climate and governance, the statement added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/state-dept-says-important-for-us-to-improve-trade-with-africa-1105176507.html
africa
east africa
west africa
niger
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283875_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f71a28d835df55c2a17ad1cefc016a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
secretary of state antony blinken, us state department, africa, east africa, west africa, ethiopia, niger, talks, official visit, usa
secretary of state antony blinken, us state department, africa, east africa, west africa, ethiopia, niger, talks, official visit, usa

Blinken to Travel to Ethiopia, Niger March 14-17, US State Dept. Says

06:20 GMT 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskySecretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the U.S. State Department in Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ethiopia and Niger next week for talks on a range of issues, including the cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the restive Tigray region in the north of the country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger March 14-17, 2023. On March 15, the Secretary will visit Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement to advance peace and promote transitional justice in northern Ethiopia," Price said in a statement.

During his visit to Addis Ababa, Blinken will also hold talks with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on shared priorities, including food security, climate, energy and health, the statement said.

Blinken will also meet with humanitarian organizations and civil society actors for talks on humanitarian aid, food security and human rights, the statement said.
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said during a press briefing that Blinken will meet with Ethiopian and Tigrayan government officials, but he will not make a stop at Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region.

Phee said that in order to put the relationship between the United States and Ethiopia in a forward trajectory, Addis Ababa needs to make steps to "break the cycle of ethnic political violence" that has allegedly set the country many decades back.
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Janu 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
Africa
State Dept. Says 'Important' for US to Improve Trade With Africa
8 December 2022, 06:31 GMT
Blinken will then make the first-ever visit by a US secretary of state to Niger on March 16 for talks with President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou in Niamey, Price said in the statement.
"He will discuss ways to advance the US-Niger partnership on diplomacy, democracy, development, and defense," he said.
Blinken's visit to the country will also include encounters with young people from Niger's conflict zones who have completed the United Nations-sponsored Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) program, which seeks to facilitate transitions into civilian life, the statement said.

The top US diplomat will also seek to advance agreements on collaboration achieved during the US-Africa Leaders Summit on issues that include regional peace, security, climate and governance, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала