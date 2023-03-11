https://sputniknews.com/20230311/bidens-budget-proposal-highlights-dems-abandonment-of-working-people-1108275497.html

Biden’s Budget Proposal Highlights Dem’s Abandonment of Working People

Iran and Saudi Arabia Reestablish Ties, 12 Years Since Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, Lamar Jackson and The Devaluation of Black Quarterbacks 11.03.2023

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss the reestablishment of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and what China’s brokerage of this deal means for the global political arena, why Iran and Saudi Arabia broke ties in the first place and what challenges remain between them, and how Iran has shifted its focus to relations with other Asian countries as a result of US sanctions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan and the ongoing issue of the release of wastewater from the plant and what that would do to the environment, how US intervention in Japan supported Japan’s ruling party to take a pro-nuclear stance, why nuclear energy is not necessary in the transition away from fossil fuels to fight the climate crisis, and how recent environmental disasters like the East Palestine train derailment have demonstrated the dangers of nuclear energy and the waste problem it creates.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin Sports Podcast to discuss the Baltimore Ravens placing a non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson and what it demonstrates about the devaluation of Black quarterbacks by the NFL, how professional football leagues like the USFL and the XFL allow a pathway for players to play professionally if they do not go to the NFL, and how the US blockade and aggression toward Cuba is affecting their performance in the ongoing World Baseball Classic.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss China’s twelve-point proposal for peace in Ukraine and its basis in international law, Joe Biden’s proposed budget and how it highlights Democrats’ failure to provide any sort of reform for working people while promising even more money for the Pentagon, and the importance of international solidarity in organizing for a new system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

