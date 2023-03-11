https://sputniknews.com/20230311/an-injustice--disgrace-outrage-surges-over-shameful-corsican-language-ban-on-french-island-1108285611.html

'An Injustice & Disgrace': Outrage Surges Over 'Shameful' Corsican Language Ban on French Island

'An Injustice & Disgrace': Outrage Surges Over 'Shameful' Corsican Language Ban on French Island

Outrage has been triggered by a Corsican language ban on French Island of Corsica.

2023-03-11T08:23+0000

2023-03-11T08:23+0000

2023-03-11T08:23+0000

world

france

corsica

language

unesco

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108285006_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_70989c5634e501e44b7c90cd468fb443.jpg

Public outrage has been triggered by a "shameful" court decision in France's Corsica to ban use of the Corsican language in its local parliament, according to reports from the capital, Ajaccio.A verdict issued on March 9 in the Corsican city of Bastia ruled that only French was to be allowed for public office use on the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean and a “territorial collectivity” of France. Furthermore, use of the Corsican language in debates - something that had been commonly practised by the Assembly (unicameral legislative body of Corsica) - was pronounced as running counter to the French constitution.Also referred to as corsu, or lingua corsa, the Corsican language is closely related to the Tuscan varieties of central Italy and is, therefore, deemed close to standard Italian. The language is spoken and written not only on the French island of Corsica, but also in northern Sardinia, Italy. The romance language has been classified as "definitely endangered" by UNESCO.Similarly pronounced a violation of the constitution by the court were local rules in support of “the existence of a Corsican people.”The current ruling has come in the wake of a lawsuit introduced earlier by the senior French government official serving as prefect of Corsica, according to reports. The latter is the central government’s highest representative on the island.The court ruling prompted immediate backlash from pro-autonomy politicians on Corsica, with the pro-Corsican independence party Core in Fronte going on Twitter to lambaste the "shameful" verdict.Emphasizing that the Corsican language needed to be granted official status alongside French if it was to have any chance to "survive and develop", they vowed to lodge an appeal against the verdict.Jean-Christophe Angelini, leader of the Party of the Corsican Nation, tweeted to say the court ruling was “an injustice and a disgrace”, and “sounds to us like an insult”.Corsica has for years been seeking autonomy from France, and besides a plethora of issues, recognition of the Corsican language as official has always been top of the agenda.In February 2018, during his first visit to the island, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against granting Corsica a special status or recognizing its language as official, insisting that Corsica was an integral part of the French Republic.However, this February Macron reportedly told members of parliament that he had neither red lines nor a predetermined decision in respect to Corsica when it comes to the draft constitutional reform, which he hopes to carry out after the summer and put up for debates in 2023-2024. However, the option of Corsica's secession from France was off the table, according to the report.

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/macron-ready-to-discuss-constitutional-changes-on-corsicas-status-report-1107779014.html

france

corsica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

outrage, corsican language ban, french island of corsica, court decision, local parliament, french language for public office use, classified as definitely endangered by unesco,