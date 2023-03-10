https://sputniknews.com/20230310/you-dont-deserve-the-truth-1108237442.html

You Don't Deserve the Truth!

You Don't Deserve the Truth!

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Mexican cartel apologizing for deaths of two Americans, and Biden...

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Mexican cartel apologizing for deaths of two Americans, and Biden unveils a $6.8 trillion budget.

Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Americans Kidnapped in Mexico, The True Crime Audience, and Virgin Island PoliticiansJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Whislteblower Andrii Telizhenko Smeared at Twitter Files Hearings, Democrats Attack Journalism, and Tucker Carlson Muzzled by FoxIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Americans kidnapped in Mexico, the rise in true crime intrigue, and NGOs. Addy spoke about the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico and how the original narrative of the story has changed. Addy talked about NGOs being used for censorship and big tech censorship hurting independent journalism.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about his attendance at the Twitter files hearing, Democrats attempting to have journalists reveal sources, and January 6th. Jason talked about his takeaway from the Twitter files hearing and Democrats disrespecting credible journalism. Jason discussed how big tech has been colluding with the federal government and the need for the January 6th riot to be reinvestigated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

