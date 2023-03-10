International
Russian Deputy FM: Responsibility for Nord Stream Blasts Lies With US, Media Leaks a Distraction
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
You Don't Deserve the Truth!
You Don't Deserve the Truth!
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Mexican cartel apologizing for deaths of two Americans, and Biden unveils a $6.8 trillion budget.
You Don't Deserve the Truth !
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Mexican cartel apologizing for deaths of two Americans, and Biden unveils a $6.8 trillion budget.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Americans Kidnapped in Mexico, The True Crime Audience, and Virgin Island PoliticiansJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Whislteblower Andrii Telizhenko Smeared at Twitter Files Hearings, Democrats Attack Journalism, and Tucker Carlson Muzzled by FoxIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Americans kidnapped in Mexico, the rise in true crime intrigue, and NGOs. Addy spoke about the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico and how the original narrative of the story has changed. Addy talked about NGOs being used for censorship and big tech censorship hurting independent journalism.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about his attendance at the Twitter files hearing, Democrats attempting to have journalists reveal sources, and January 6th. Jason talked about his takeaway from the Twitter files hearing and Democrats disrespecting credible journalism. Jason discussed how big tech has been colluding with the federal government and the need for the January 6th riot to be reinvestigated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
You Don't Deserve the Truth!

The Backstory
You Don't Deserve the Truth !
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Mexican cartel apologizing for deaths of two Americans, and Biden unveils a $6.8 trillion budget.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Americans Kidnapped in Mexico, The True Crime Audience, and Virgin Island Politicians

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Whislteblower Andrii Telizhenko Smeared at Twitter Files Hearings, Democrats Attack Journalism, and Tucker Carlson Muzzled by Fox

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Americans kidnapped in Mexico, the rise in true crime intrigue, and NGOs. Addy spoke about the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico and how the original narrative of the story has changed. Addy talked about NGOs being used for censorship and big tech censorship hurting independent journalism.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about his attendance at the Twitter files hearing, Democrats attempting to have journalists reveal sources, and January 6th. Jason talked about his takeaway from the Twitter files hearing and Democrats disrespecting credible journalism. Jason discussed how big tech has been colluding with the federal government and the need for the January 6th riot to be reinvestigated.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
