Why The Struggle Against Cop City Matters For Everyone

Why The Struggle Against Cop City Matters For Everyone

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Matthew Johnson, Interim Executive Director of Beloved Commune to discuss ongoing protests against Cop City in Atlanta and the latest arrests of protestors at a music festival, how questions of race and class in Atlanta factor into the resistance against cop city and what role the Black political class has played in advancing cop city, and how struggles against racist police terror in other cities are connected to the struggle against cop city.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss Joe Biden’s budget proposal and the political purpose of its focus on cutting $3 trillion from the federal deficit by raising taxes on the richest taxpayers, what some of the proposals in this budget would mean for working and poor Americans if they were to be approved, and why Joe Biden and the mainstream political system are not fighting harder for reforms that would help working and poor people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss why the US has rejected China’s 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine out of hand, why the US is interested in impeding peace in Ukraine as it prepares for a war against China, and how the struggle for peace in Ukraine connects to struggles against militarism and imperialism in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss a report detailing the extent of plastic litter in the world’s ocean and how ubiquitous disposable plastics are in everyday life, why the US is not interested in peace in Ukraine and why we need a revitalized peace and antiwar movement, and how upcoming elections in Cuba demonstrate how democracy works under a socialist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

