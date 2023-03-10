https://sputniknews.com/20230310/us-failed-to-deactivate-biolabs-in-ukraine-before-military-operation-as-washington-claimed-moscow-1108257926.html

US Failed to Deactivate Biolabs in Ukraine Before Military Op, Despite American Claims: Moscow

Washington has failed to deactivate its biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, despite the relevant statements by US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby

"The US authorities contradict themselves in their statements regarding the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. Thus, in his statement dated January 31, 2023, the representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, confirmed the presence of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, while indicating that they were abandoned by personnel and ... 'deactivated' before the start of the special military operation. However, the documents we received deny Kirby's statement," Kirillov told reporters.Igor Kirillov unveiled new names of participants in the US' military biological programs, including representatives of state institutions and private companies in Ukraine.The list, among others, includes Serhiy Morhun, the head of the sanitary and epidemiological department of the Ukrainian armed forces and one of the organizers of interaction between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Department of Threat Reduction Agency of the US Department of Defense (DITRA).Previously named participants included officials from the US Department of Defense, US biotech companies and Pentagon contractors, he added.Moscow has information that the US has been developing mRNA vaccines that cause concomitant diseases and serious complications at the expense of the US Department of the Treasury since 2017, Kirillov said.The official cited a former employee of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, saying that its products "by definition are biological weapons," since US law defines biological weapons as any biological agent, toxin, or delivery device — vaccines with mRNA technology fit the definition.Not a single fact about US dual-purpose biological research, which was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been denied by Washington, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov added."It should be noted that none of the facts voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the conduct of dual-purpose research by the United States has been questioned or denied. In an attempt to justify Washington, there are statements that all work is carried out in the national interests of the United States and is aimed at ensuring global biosecurity," Kirillov told reporters.The ministry has repeatedly noted the potential risks of "dual-use programs" that are being implemented by the United States, both on its territory and abroad.The health ministry of one of the countries of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022 by US military biologists, Kirillov said.One of the versions suggests "careless handling of pathogens by US military biologists who carried out work in this region," the official added.Earlier, Russia submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for consideration. According to the document, the Security Council would decide "to form a commission consisting of all members of the Security Council to investigate the claims presented in the complaint of the Russian Federation against the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with obligations under the Convention in the context of the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine." The resolution was not adopted due to lack of votes.During its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia says it has discovered a network of more than 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Kirillov, the Pentagon has been running secret biolabs in Ukraine for years, researching highly dangerous pathogens and exporting biological samples in breach of the BWC.

russia

