https://sputniknews.com/20230310/us-biologists-may-be-behind-outbreak-of-ebola-virus-in-central-africa-in-2022-moscow-says-1108259783.html

US Biologists May Be Behind Outbreak of Ebola Virus in Central Africa in 2022, Moscow Says

US Biologists May Be Behind Outbreak of Ebola Virus in Central Africa in 2022, Moscow Says

The health ministry of one of the countries of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022 by US military biologists, Russian defense ministry says.

2023-03-10T13:28+0000

2023-03-10T13:28+0000

2023-03-10T13:28+0000

africa

central africa

disease

ebola

virus transmission

us

military

russia

biology

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079694_0:322:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5761d6619803fab672e9d9122a069af1.jpg

"The health ministry of one of the states of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022. The concern is caused by the fact that the isolated strain of Sudan is completely identical to the virus that circulated in Africa during the 2012 epidemic," Kirillov told reporters. One of the versions suggests "careless handling of pathogens by US military biologists who carried out work in this region," the official added.

africa

central africa

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ebola us, russia us, ebola cause, us military, africa disease, ebola spread, military biology