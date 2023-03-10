https://sputniknews.com/20230310/us-biologists-may-be-behind-outbreak-of-ebola-virus-in-central-africa-in-2022-moscow-says-1108259783.html
US Biologists May Be Behind Outbreak of Ebola Virus in Central Africa in 2022, Moscow Says
The health ministry of one of the countries of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022 by US military biologists, Russian defense ministry says.
"The health ministry of one of the states of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022. The concern is caused by the fact that the isolated strain of Sudan is completely identical to the virus that circulated in Africa during the 2012 epidemic," Kirillov told reporters. One of the versions suggests "careless handling of pathogens by US military biologists who carried out work in this region," the official added.
MOSCOW March 10 (Sputnik) – The health ministry of one of the countries of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022 by US military biologists, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.
"The health ministry of one of the states of Central Africa is studying a possibility of the artificial spread of the Ebola virus in September 2022. The concern is caused by the fact that the isolated strain of Sudan is completely identical to the virus that circulated in Africa during the 2012 epidemic," Kirillov told reporters.
One of the versions suggests "careless handling of pathogens by US military biologists who carried out work
in this region," the official added.