https://sputniknews.com/20230310/twitter-users-troll-money-beggar-zelensky-after-oscars-snub-1108257544.html
Twitter Users Troll 'Money Beggar' Zelensky After Oscars Snub
Twitter Users Troll 'Money Beggar' Zelensky After Oscars Snub
Americans on social media trolled Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian President was not invited to speak at the Oscars.
2023-03-10T13:36+0000
2023-03-10T13:36+0000
2023-03-10T13:36+0000
viral
oscars
academy awards
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108255044_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3307d376994afabd13bc50dea36c0466.jpg
The Twitter community showed little sympathy for "money beggar" Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian president reportedly got the cold shoulder from the Oscars, and was not granted an invite to speak at the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 9, 2023. Twitter users commented that the world appeared to be "really getting sick and tired of this guy crying all the time."Adding insult to injury, Zelensky was described by a US media report as unable to secure airtime via satellite on the coveted telecast for the second year in succession. In 2022, Oscars producer Will Packer was said to have ditched Zelensky's appearance amid concerns that Hollywood was devoting excessive attention to the Ukraine conflict because those affected are white. This time around, the leader of the Kiev regime was again ostensibly left without a guest spot.This comes as Zelensky, who built his career in show business, and his team were denied a remote appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). A TIFF spokesperson said at the time that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220327/as-2022-oscars-approach-actors-demand-awards-show-be-politicized-in-favor-of-ukraine-1094229363.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/the-way-of-oscars-2023-nominee-list-disclosed--1106678035.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108255044_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4038f02e520a3d21a911c974cefaf383.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
social media trolled volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian president, not invited to speak at the oscars, whining for more weapons, cold shoulder from the oscars, unable to secure airtime, via satellite, second tim ein succession, left without a guest spot
social media trolled volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian president, not invited to speak at the oscars, whining for more weapons, cold shoulder from the oscars, unable to secure airtime, via satellite, second tim ein succession, left without a guest spot
Twitter Users Troll 'Money Beggar' Zelensky After Oscars Snub
Volodymyr Zelensky may have been welcomed with open arms at high-profile, swank Western events and functions, and given airtime to remotely clamor for more weapons anywhere from the US Congress to the Berlin Film Festival. But the coveted Oscars ceremony has reportedly snubbed the Ukrainian leader for the second year in a row.
The Twitter community showed little sympathy for "money beggar" Volodymyr Zelensky
after the Ukrainian president reportedly got the cold shoulder from the Oscars, and was not granted an invite to speak at the 95th Academy Awards
, in Hollywood, California, on March 9, 2023.
Twitter users commented that the world appeared to be "really getting sick and tired of this guy crying all the time."
Adding insult to injury, Zelensky was described by a US media report as unable to secure airtime via satellite on the coveted telecast for the second year in succession. In 2022, Oscars producer Will Packer was said to have ditched Zelensky's appearance amid concerns that Hollywood was devoting excessive attention to the Ukraine conflict
because those affected are white. This time around, the leader of the Kiev regime was again ostensibly left without a guest spot.
This comes as Zelensky, who built his career in show business, and his team were denied a remote appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). A TIFF spokesperson said at the time that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.”