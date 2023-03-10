https://sputniknews.com/20230310/twitter-users-troll-money-beggar-zelensky-after-oscars-snub-1108257544.html

Twitter Users Troll 'Money Beggar' Zelensky After Oscars Snub

Americans on social media trolled Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian President was not invited to speak at the Oscars.

The Twitter community showed little sympathy for "money beggar" Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian president reportedly got the cold shoulder from the Oscars, and was not granted an invite to speak at the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 9, 2023. Twitter users commented that the world appeared to be "really getting sick and tired of this guy crying all the time."Adding insult to injury, Zelensky was described by a US media report as unable to secure airtime via satellite on the coveted telecast for the second year in succession. In 2022, Oscars producer Will Packer was said to have ditched Zelensky's appearance amid concerns that Hollywood was devoting excessive attention to the Ukraine conflict because those affected are white. This time around, the leader of the Kiev regime was again ostensibly left without a guest spot.This comes as Zelensky, who built his career in show business, and his team were denied a remote appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). A TIFF spokesperson said at the time that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.”

