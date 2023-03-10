https://sputniknews.com/20230310/twitter-files-testimony-louisville-doj-report-biden-budget-1108233184.html

Twitter Files Testimony, Louisville DOJ Report, Biden Budget

Norfolk Southern’s CEO testifies to Congress, and JP Morgan sues former executive Jes Staley over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. 10.03.2023, Sputnik International

Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Department of Justice’s scathing report on Louisville Police’s racist practices and behavior, the Pentagon blocking the Biden Administration's ability to share intelligence about war crimes with the Hague due to fears it may open the gate for American prosecution, Lindsay Graham's bill proposed setting the stage for U.S. military intervention in Mexico, setbacks in the fight for home rule in Washington D.C., and positive polling for Trump in early numbers.Mental health counselor, hypnotherapist, and Marxist feminist Dr. Harriet Fraad discusses the commodification of the mental health system, what happens when drug companies are allowed to advertise directly to vulnerable consumers, and how we could better implement and integrate mental health into the American healthcare system.Economist and activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses Matt Taibbi's testimony on Capitol Hill on his Twitter Files reporting on the CIA, FBI, and Pentagon's relationship with social media, whether Republicans' obsession with the Hunter Biden laptop story will lead to any action by Congress, new budget proposals, and whether raising the retirement age would actually save Social Security and Medicare.Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the Biden administration's migrant detention policies, whether Mexico has reacted to Lindsay Graham’s proposal to set the stage for a possible U.S. military operation over the southern border, and how US authorities are allowed to enter Mexico to conduct federal operations.The Misfits also discuss the discovery of PFAS in the Philadelphia Phillies’ home turf, and the purchase of sensitive location data by the FBI.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

