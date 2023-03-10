https://sputniknews.com/20230310/tulsi-gabbard-explains-why-us-threw-ukraine-under-the-bus-by-blaming-kiev-for-nord-stream-blasts-1108272715.html

Tulsi Gabbard Explains Why US Threw Ukraine Under the Bus by Blaming Kiev for Nord Stream Blasts

US and German media reported this week that a mysterious “pro-Ukrainian group” without any established links to any state was responsible for last fall’s sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline network. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the reporting as a “cheap” but “epic Hollywood drama.”

Former Hawaii congresswoman and presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has offered an explanation for the Biden administration’s attempt to use the media to shift the blame for the Nord Stream attacks on a third party, saying the international implications of suspected US responsibility for the crime are just too serious to admit.“It is so obvious at this point that the United States and NATO are responsible for this act of sabotage and act of war, attacking and destroying this Nord Stream pipeline. They’ve been lying to us all along about it, now they’ve been busted and so they’re trying to sell us this absurd cover-up story,” Gabbard said in a segment on Tucker Carlson’s show, referencing Tuesday’s New York Times reporting citing US intelligence officials fingering a “pro-Ukrainian group” for the sabotage.“This pipeline fed Germany, which is the economic engine of Europe,” Carlson interjected. “Germany is the key player of NATO…We just wrecked the economy of our key NATO ally. If Germany blew up the Hoover Dam would they still be our tight NATO ally? Doesn’t NATO have to disintegrate after we get caught doing this?” he asked.Part of a PatternTuesday’s reporting blaming Ukraine was not the first time during the Ukrainian crisis that the White House has used its access to the legacy press to push its narrative and throw Kiev under the bus.In October, before any Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crimean Bridge, the New York Times reported that Kiev was responsible, citing a pair of anonymous Ukrainian intelligence officials. Separately last fall, anonymous officials told the newspaper that US intelligence assessed that Ukraine was responsible for last summer’s car bombing murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina.Senior Russian officials have mostly avoided addressing the new reporting about the “pro-Ukrainian group's” and the Nord Stream attacks, instead repeating calls for a comprehensive and transparent probe into the act of terrorism.However, former Russian president and Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev could not help but react to the story, characterizing it as “ignorant US propaganda” that sounds like a Hollywood blockbuster about a group of “inglorious bastards”-style “lone rangers fighting against the damned Muscovites.”Unfortunately, he said, the end result was just “so-so,” featuring “mediocre actors, a director that’s no Quentin Tarantino, very poor casting and camera work, and a script that’s boring as s***.”Last month, bombshell reporting by veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh revealed that the pipelines were rigged to blow by a team of US Navy divers operating under the cover of a NATO exercise last summer, and remotely triggered by a Norwegian aircraft flying overhead months later. The Biden administration dismissed Hersh’s story, while most legacy media has either refused to report on it, or tried to smear Hersh, who has an unimpeachable reputation for accuracy and more than 60 years of journalistic experience, as a “discredited journalist.”

