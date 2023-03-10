https://sputniknews.com/20230310/russian-egyptian-presidents-discuss-supplies-of-russian-agricultural-products-1108244066.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi at the initiative of the Egyptian side, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The leaders discussed issues of settling crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the deliveries of Russian agricultural products and the implementation of projects in the energy and industry sectors, it said. All these issues will be discussed in the coming days during a meeting of a bilateral intergovernmental commission in Cairo, the Kremlin added. Putin and Sisi also noted the progressive development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries in the economy and the humanitarian field, the Kremlin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi at the initiative of the Egyptian side, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The leaders discussed issues of settling crisis situations
in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the deliveries of Russian agricultural products and the implementation of projects in the energy and industry sectors, it said.
"In the context of ensuring global food security, Vladimir Putin outlined Russia's approaches to the package of Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the export of food and fertilizers from Russia to global markets, emphasizing the need for their comprehensive implementation," the statement says.
All these issues will be discussed in the coming days during a meeting of a bilateral intergovernmental commission in Cairo, the Kremlin added.
Putin and Sisi also noted the progressive development
of friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries in the economy and the humanitarian field, the Kremlin added.