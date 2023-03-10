International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230310/police-operation-underway-amid-hostage-situation-at-pharmacy-in-germanys-karlsruhe-1108270720.html
Police Operation Underway Amid Hostage Situation at Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe
Police Operation Underway Amid Hostage Situation at Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe
A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.
2023-03-10T17:23+0000
2023-03-10T17:27+0000
world
europe
hostage
germany
hostage situation
hostage crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_579c8757244eeae0bcd2b6508b23a4e7.jpg
"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said.Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the crime scene.It's unclear so far as to how many perpetrators there are and what their motives are.The incident comes just a day after a man opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witnesses center in Hamburg, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The shooter was acting alone and committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene. The gunman was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses himself. The shooter used an HK P30 semi-automatic pistol that he owned legally. The police found nine empty and fifteen full magazines, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition, next to the dead attacker.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_bdf2b70e28796915190ccd4ceac774ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, hostage, germany, hostage situation, hostage crisis
europe, hostage, germany, hostage situation, hostage crisis

Police Operation Underway Amid Hostage Situation at Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe

17:23 GMT 10.03.2023 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 10.03.2023)
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße / German police car
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.
"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said.
Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the crime scene.
It's unclear so far as to how many perpetrators there are and what their motives are.
The incident comes just a day after a man opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witnesses center in Hamburg, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The shooter was acting alone and committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene. The gunman was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses himself. The shooter used an HK P30 semi-automatic pistol that he owned legally. The police found nine empty and fifteen full magazines, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition, next to the dead attacker.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала