Police Operation Underway Amid Hostage Situation at Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe

A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.

"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said.Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the crime scene.It's unclear so far as to how many perpetrators there are and what their motives are.The incident comes just a day after a man opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witnesses center in Hamburg, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The shooter was acting alone and committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene. The gunman was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses himself. The shooter used an HK P30 semi-automatic pistol that he owned legally. The police found nine empty and fifteen full magazines, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition, next to the dead attacker.

