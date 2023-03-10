https://sputniknews.com/20230310/police-operation-underway-amid-hostage-situation-at-pharmacy-in-germanys-karlsruhe-1108270720.html
Police Operation Underway Amid Hostage Situation at Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe
Police Operation Underway Amid Hostage Situation at Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe
A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.
"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said.Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the crime scene.It's unclear so far as to how many perpetrators there are and what their motives are.The incident comes just a day after a man opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witnesses center in Hamburg, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The shooter was acting alone and committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene. The gunman was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses himself. The shooter used an HK P30 semi-automatic pistol that he owned legally. The police found nine empty and fifteen full magazines, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition, next to the dead attacker.
17:23 GMT 10.03.2023 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 10.03.2023)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.
"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said.
Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the crime scene.
It's unclear so far as to how many perpetrators there are and what their motives are.
The incident comes just a day after a man opened fire at a Jehovah's Witnesses
center in Hamburg, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The shooter was acting alone and committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene. The gunman was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses himself. The shooter used an HK P30 semi-automatic pistol that he owned legally. The police found nine empty and fifteen full magazines, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition, next to the dead attacker.