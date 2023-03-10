https://sputniknews.com/20230310/moscow-us-can-no-longer-turn-a-blind-eye-to-kievs-persecution-against-ukrainian-orthodox-church-1108271813.html

Moscow: US Can No Longer Turn a Blind Eye to Kiev's Persecution Against Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Moscow: US Can No Longer Turn a Blind Eye to Kiev's Persecution Against Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Washington will not be able to ignore the persecution against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Kiev's demand for the UOC monks to leave the premises of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

2023-03-10T17:48+0000

2023-03-10T17:48+0000

2023-03-10T17:48+0000

world

europe

ukraine

us

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

ukrainian orthodox church of the moscow patriarchate (uoc-mp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106471/83/1064718373_0:0:4830:2717_1920x0_80_0_0_c010d4e93408a881067becaf2c690df0.jpg

Earlier in the day, the authorities of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra obligated the monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the premises of the reserve by March 29. The Kiev Pechersk Lavra is a monastery founded in the 11th century, one of the main centers of Russian Orthodox Christianity and education. The remains of revered saints, as well as famous historical figures, are buried on its territory. The monastery was closed in Soviet times, but back in Soviet times it was returned to the use of the Russian Orthodox Church. In 1988, the work of the monastery and the Theological Seminary was resumed: the authorities transferred ground structures and distant caves to the Church, and in 1990, the nearby caves. In 1990, UNESCO added the Kiev Pechersk Lavra to the List of World Heritage Sites. From 1994 to this day, the abbot of the Lavra is Metropolitan Pavel (Lebed). Pressure on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the largest in the country, to which millions of believers identify themselves, began in the 1990s from nationalists and schismatics. By 2018, this turned into a large-scale state campaign, the authorities created a "rival" to the UOC, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), from schismatic organizations. At the same time, an media campaign began against the UOC, with mass raids of its churches, their "voluntary re-registration" to the OCU with the approval of the authorities, attacks by nationalists and schismatics on the clergy and believers with impunity. In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities organized the largest wave of persecution of the UOC in the recent history of the country. Referring to its connection with Russia, local authorities in different regions of Ukraine decided to ban the activities of the UOC, and a bill on its actual ban in Ukraine was submitted to the country's parliament. State sanctions have been imposed on some representatives of UOC clergy. The Security Service of Ukraine began to open criminal cases against UOC bishops priests and conduct searches in churches and monasteries to find "evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities."

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/kievs-persecution-of-orthodox-church-may-cause-major-sectarian-conflict-in-europe--moscow-1106870966.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/kiev-seeks-to-ban-ukrainian-orthodox-church-as-part-of-religious-crackdown-1106526197.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian orthodox church, kiev's persecution against ukrainian orthodox church, us can no longer turn a blind eye to kiev's persecution against ukrainian orthodox church