Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.

Russia has been targeting infrastructure on which the Ukrainian military relies since 10 October, in retaliation for Kiev's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have sounded throughout Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

On 9 March, Russia's armed forces have delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region.

After Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries plied Kiev with military aid.