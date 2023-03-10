International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
2023-03-10T07:50+0000
2023-03-10T07:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101696430_0:27:721:432_1920x0_80_0_0_76ca5c24e422f601c3aef913e3169e80.jpg
ukraine
donbass
russia
Russian warship fires on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure targets following attack on Crimean Bridge. October 10, 2022. Screengrab of Russian Ministry of Defense video.

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine

07:50 GMT 10.03.2023
Being updated
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure on which the Ukrainian military relies since 10 October, in retaliation for Kiev's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have sounded throughout Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces have delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region.
After Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries plied Kiev with military aid.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:49 GMT 10.03.2023
Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine
