Erdogan Signs Decree on Holding General Election in Turkiye on May 14
Erdogan Signs Decree on Holding General Election in Turkiye on May 14
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday signed a decree on holding the general election in the country on May 14
The Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) is expected to convene on March 11 to publicly announce that the elections are scheduled on May 14. If the election requires a second round, it is to take place on May 28. The YSK will announce the start of the pre-election campaign on March 16 or March 18.Earlier, Erdogan, amid discussions on rescheduling elections to a later date due to the quakes, confirmed that the general election in Turkiye will take place on May 14.
Erdogan Signs Decree on Holding General Election in Turkiye on May 14

11:53 GMT 10.03.2023
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday signed a decree on holding the general election in the country on May 14, according to media broadcasts.
The Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) is expected to convene on March 11 to publicly announce that the elections are scheduled on May 14.
If the election requires a second round, it is to take place on May 28.
The YSK will announce the start of the pre-election campaign on March 16 or March 18.
Earlier, Erdogan, amid discussions on rescheduling elections to a later date due to the quakes, confirmed that the general election in Turkiye will take place on May 14.
