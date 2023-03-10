https://sputniknews.com/20230310/chinas-xi-jinping-unanimously-reelected-for-third-presidential-term-1108241072.html

China's Xi Jinping Unanimously Reelected for Third Presidential Term

China's Xi Jinping Unanimously Reelected for Third Presidential Term

Chinese President Xi Jinping was unanimously reelected for a third presidential term on Friday, effectively becoming the first Chinese officials to do so.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was unanimously reelected for a third presidential term on Friday, effectively becoming the first Chinese officials to do so.Xi was both elected to serve again as the president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC during an ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress.The Chinese president first came to the top job in March 2013, later going on to be reelected for his second five-year term in 2018. Since his election, China has seen more than 100 million people, mostly from its rural population rise out of poverty. In more recent years, he has called the reunification of China and Taiwan a top priority of his administration. Last year, he said he aims to complete that goal by 2050.Xi has also been credited for greatly reducing corruption in China. In 2018 he ran an anti-corruption campaign with the slogan "Saohei chu'e" which translates roughly to "sweep away black and eliminate evil." The campaign ended last year and according to official government statistics resulted in nearly 40,000 criminal cells and corrupt companies being busted and 50,000 Communist Party and government officials being punished for helping them.Voting results have also shown that Han Zheng was elected as deputy president. Prior to the election, Han served as the vice primer, where he was the top official responsible for Hong Kong and Macao affairs. He also co-chaired the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation and Energy Cooperation and chaired the steering group for the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and launched the Olympic torch relay that year.Parliament Approves State Council Reform PlanEarlier, the Chinese parliament approved a plan to re-organize institutions under the country's State Council — the country's highest state executive body.As a part of the reform plan, China will establish a state data department under the National Development and Reform Commission. The body will be responsible for promoting the establishment of fundamental data institutions, unified planning for the integration, use, development, and application of information resources, and the planning and establishment of the digital economy and society.Moreover, the plan is expected to deepen the reform of the local financial regulation mechanism and establish a mechanism for local financial supervision and control.The final reform plan with details of the upcoming changes will be published later.China's lawmakers also elected Zhao Leji as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, making him the country's top legislator.14 individuals were elected vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee: Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Losang Jamcan, and Shohrat Zakir. Liu Qi was elected as the secretary-general of the Standing Committee.The first session of the 14th National People's Congress opened on March 5 and will conclude its work on March 13.

