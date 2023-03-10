https://sputniknews.com/20230310/chiles-president-reshuffles-government-1108278268.html

Chile's President Reshuffles Cabinet After Lawmakers Reject Proposed Tax Overhaul

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has made several changes to the Cabinet, replacing five ministers, according to the country’s Undersecretary of the Interior Manuel Monsalve.

The ceremony was broadcast by the presidential administration on social media.Alberto van Klaveren was appointed the new foreign minister of Chile, replacing Antonia Urrejola.Boric said that the cabinet changes were not due to "political pressure," but were made to improve the management of his administration, within the framework of the first anniversary of his presidential mandate.Gabriel Boric became the youngest president of Chile in March of last year, when he took office at the age of 36.During the next few days, the president is expected to announce changes in his team of undersecretaries.The cabinet shuffle comes just two days after Chilean lawmakers rejected Boric's proposed tax overhaul initiative intended to provide funding for the majority of government-led programs. The Friday rendition of political musical chairs marks the second time the Boric administration carried out such a move, with the first instance taking place after more than half of the South American nation's voters rejected a new constitution meant to replace the doctrine implemented during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

