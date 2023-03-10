International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230310/bidens-proposed-2024-budget-will-prompt-national-debt-to-balloon-nearly-twofold-watchdog-warns-1108251071.html
Biden's Proposed 2024 Budget Will Prompt National Debt to Balloon Nearly Twofold, Watchdog Warns
Biden's Proposed 2024 Budget Will Prompt National Debt to Balloon Nearly Twofold, Watchdog Warns
President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 budget will prompt national debt to balloon nearly twofold, CRFB, watchdog warns.
2023-03-10T11:55+0000
2023-03-10T11:55+0000
americas
us
joe biden
budget
state debt
deficit
budget deficit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108250662_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f3c7b7ee4d65f475272fcd160d599d25.jpg
US President Joe Biden may have touted his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget as including new taxes on wealthy Americans and big corporations, however, a watchdog has warned that the "disappointing" policy would cause the country’s national debt to explode.Nominal debt would nearly double, growing from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion over the next decade as a result of Biden's fiscal proposals, according to an analysis offered by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). The CRFB clarified that this would be the outcome of the national debt surging from 98 percent of GDP at the end of 2023 to reach 106 percent by 2027. Looking even further ahead, the debt could be expected to reach 110 percent of GDP by 2033, irrespective of efforts to achieve deficit reduction."Debt under the President’s budget would grow to a new record as a share of the economy over the next decade," the CRFB wrote in its analysis.The deficit would also grow $17 trillion in that span as spending would reach 25.2% of GDP while revenue would top out at 20.1% by 2033. These figures eclipse the 50-year historical spending average of 21.0% of GDP and the revenue average of 17.4%, the CRFB report noted, adding:Elsewhere in the CRFB analysis, the watchdog noted that the 46th president "deserves credit for putting forward $3 trillion of deficit reduction, which could be an achievable near-term bipartisan goal in upcoming negotiations. However, deficit reduction will ultimately need to be nearly three times that large."The report yet again used the word "disappointing," underscoring that the 2024 budget has been injected with many costly proposals without "first putting the nation’s fiscal house in order." The White House Office of Management and Budget on Thursday published its proposed federal government budget for fiscal year 2024, which Congress will be required to subsequently debate, edit, and approve. Biden's 2024 budget proposal includes some $6.9 trillion in spending, with a $1.8 trillion deficit. The policy proposal includes $842 billion set aside for the Department of Defense - a 3.2% increase over 2023 levels.Earlier, the Democratic president hinted he would make a move to introduce new tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations designed to close much of the deficit over the next decade, amounting to some $2 trillion in new revenues. "No one earning less than $400,000 per year will pay a penny in new taxes," Biden said in remarks released with the budget.On March 9, Biden defended his budget, touting it as tailored "for the middle class."
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/biden-releases-2024-budget-1108226935.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/financial-expert-denounces-bidens-claimed-deficit-reducing-budget-as-empty-sloganeering-1108233784.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108250662_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f4a209ea146004cd7a4aa308675c49e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national debt, nominal debt, us nominal debt under president’s budget, analysis by committee for a responsible federal budget, crfb, joe biden budget proposal for 2024 fiscal year, new taxes on wealthy americans and big corporations, a watchdog warned, budget proposal will explode country’s national debt, nominal debt would nearly double, from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion, over the next decade, s budget falls well short, deficit reduction needed, neglects social security,
national debt, nominal debt, us nominal debt under president’s budget, analysis by committee for a responsible federal budget, crfb, joe biden budget proposal for 2024 fiscal year, new taxes on wealthy americans and big corporations, a watchdog warned, budget proposal will explode country’s national debt, nominal debt would nearly double, from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion, over the next decade, s budget falls well short, deficit reduction needed, neglects social security,

Biden's Proposed 2024 Budget Will Prompt National Debt to Balloon Nearly Twofold, Watchdog Warns

11:55 GMT 10.03.2023
© SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2023.
US President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
© SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
After US President Joe Biden proposed the budget for fiscal year 2024 on March 9, including some $6.9 trillion in spending, with a $1.8 trillion deficit, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) published its analysis of the policy proposals, modeling their impact over the coming decade.
US President Joe Biden may have touted his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget as including new taxes on wealthy Americans and big corporations, however, a watchdog has warned that the "disappointing" policy would cause the country’s national debt to explode.
Nominal debt would nearly double, growing from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion over the next decade as a result of Biden's fiscal proposals, according to an analysis offered by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). The CRFB clarified that this would be the outcome of the national debt surging from 98 percent of GDP at the end of 2023 to reach 106 percent by 2027. Looking even further ahead, the debt could be expected to reach 110 percent of GDP by 2033, irrespective of efforts to achieve deficit reduction.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
© Photo : Twitter
"Debt under the President’s budget would grow to a new record as a share of the economy over the next decade," the CRFB wrote in its analysis.
The deficit would also grow $17 trillion in that span as spending would reach 25.2% of GDP while revenue would top out at 20.1% by 2033. These figures eclipse the 50-year historical spending average of 21.0% of GDP and the revenue average of 17.4%, the CRFB report noted, adding:
"This budget falls well short of the deficit reduction needed to put the nation on a sustainable fiscal path. We are disappointed that the spending cuts in this budget – given the massive spending growth in recent years – amount to less than 1 percent of the budget and are coupled by four times as much in spending increases. We are pleased the budget begins to address Medicare but extremely disappointed it neglects Social Security, putting seniors’ benefits at risk."
Elsewhere in the CRFB analysis, the watchdog noted that the 46th president "deserves credit for putting forward $3 trillion of deficit reduction, which could be an achievable near-term bipartisan goal in upcoming negotiations. However, deficit reduction will ultimately need to be nearly three times that large."
The report yet again used the word "disappointing," underscoring that the 2024 budget has been injected with many costly proposals without "first putting the nation’s fiscal house in order."
Copies of President Trump's FY2021 budget in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Americas
Biden Releases 2024 Budget Proposal Worth $6.9 Trillion
Yesterday, 17:27 GMT
The White House Office of Management and Budget on Thursday published its proposed federal government budget for fiscal year 2024, which Congress will be required to subsequently debate, edit, and approve. Biden's 2024 budget proposal includes some $6.9 trillion in spending, with a $1.8 trillion deficit. The policy proposal includes $842 billion set aside for the Department of Defense - a 3.2% increase over 2023 levels.
Earlier, the Democratic president hinted he would make a move to introduce new tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations designed to close much of the deficit over the next decade, amounting to some $2 trillion in new revenues.
"No one earning less than $400,000 per year will pay a penny in new taxes," Biden said in remarks released with the budget.
On March 9, Biden defended his budget, touting it as tailored "for the middle class."
"With my budget, we can reduce child poverty and increase child opportunity... To support working parents, my budget expands access to affordable, high-quality child care for millions of families. And it invests in paid family and medical leave, so we will no longer be the only major economy without national paid leave," POTUS insisted.
Dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Analysis
Financial Expert Denounces Biden’s Claimed Deficit-Reducing Budget as ‘Empty Sloganeering’
Yesterday, 20:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала