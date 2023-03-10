https://sputniknews.com/20230310/australian-scientists-to-generate-electricity-out-of-thin-air-1108243753.html

Australian Scientists to Generate Electricity Out of Thin Air

Australian Scientists to Generate Electricity Out of Thin Air

Australian scientists have isolated an enzyme from soil bacteria that can convert small amounts of hydrogen from the air into electricity

2023-03-10T07:25+0000

2023-03-10T07:25+0000

2023-03-10T07:25+0000

science & tech

australia

scientific research

electricity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102532/64/1025326432_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_1fe7393412b44a20e1fc23bf92ab13fc.jpg

Australian scientists have isolated an enzyme from soil bacteria that can convert small amounts of hydrogen from the air into electricity, according to a study published in the journal Nature. This will make it possible to create a renewable energy source for small devices.The miracle enzyme was in Mycobacterium smegmatis which naturally occurs in the soil and is named Huc.However, only small devices such as a smartphone or watch can be powered in this way because there is very little hydrogen in the air - only 0.00005 percent. Larger objects would need an external hydrogen source to add more power.Bacteria that produce such enzymes as Huc are widespread and can be grown in large quantities, say the authors of the study. Now they aim to establish the production of Huc in sufficient quantities for industrial use, to further develop the technology of the "air battery" and its practical application with engineers.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australian scientists, hydrogen from the air, air into electricity