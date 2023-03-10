https://sputniknews.com/20230310/australian-scientists-to-generate-electricity-out-of-thin-air-1108243753.html
Australian Scientists to Generate Electricity Out of Thin Air
Australian Scientists to Generate Electricity Out of Thin Air
Australian scientists have isolated an enzyme from soil bacteria that can convert small amounts of hydrogen from the air into electricity
2023-03-10T07:25+0000
2023-03-10T07:25+0000
2023-03-10T07:25+0000
science & tech
australia
scientific research
electricity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102532/64/1025326432_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_1fe7393412b44a20e1fc23bf92ab13fc.jpg
Australian scientists have isolated an enzyme from soil bacteria that can convert small amounts of hydrogen from the air into electricity, according to a study published in the journal Nature. This will make it possible to create a renewable energy source for small devices.The miracle enzyme was in Mycobacterium smegmatis which naturally occurs in the soil and is named Huc.However, only small devices such as a smartphone or watch can be powered in this way because there is very little hydrogen in the air - only 0.00005 percent. Larger objects would need an external hydrogen source to add more power.Bacteria that produce such enzymes as Huc are widespread and can be grown in large quantities, say the authors of the study. Now they aim to establish the production of Huc in sufficient quantities for industrial use, to further develop the technology of the "air battery" and its practical application with engineers.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102532/64/1025326432_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_05fa0cf626af680ed1c08a704b72b50d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australian scientists, hydrogen from the air, air into electricity
australian scientists, hydrogen from the air, air into electricity
Australian Scientists to Generate Electricity Out of Thin Air
Many countries have been facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the global economic recession. Since then, scientists have been looking for ways to make electricity "out of thin air".
Australian scientists have isolated an enzyme from soil bacteria that can convert small amounts of hydrogen from the air into electricity, according to a study published in the journal Nature. This will make it possible to create a renewable energy source for small devices.
The miracle enzyme was in Mycobacterium smegmatis which naturally occurs in the soil and is named Huc.
“We’ve known for some time that bacteria can use the trace hydrogen in the air as a source of energy to help them grow and survive, including in Antarctic soils, volcanic craters, and deep in the ocean,” Professor Chris Greening from Monash University’s Biomedicine Discovery Institute, said as quoted by media.
However, only small devices such as a smartphone or watch can be powered in this way because there is very little hydrogen in the air - only 0.00005 percent. Larger objects would need an external hydrogen source to add more power.
Bacteria that produce such enzymes as Huc are widespread and can be grown in large quantities, say the authors of the study. Now they aim to establish the production of Huc in sufficient quantities for industrial use
, to further develop the technology of the "air battery" and its practical application with engineers.