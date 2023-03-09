https://sputniknews.com/20230309/us-senate-passes-resolution-disapproving-of-washington-dc-crime-reform-bill-1108198131.html

US Senate Passes Resolution Disapproving of Washington, DC Crime Reform Bill

The US Senate passed a resolution disapproving of legislation passed by the Washington, DC city council to reform the district’s criminal code, sending the resolution for final approval by President Joe Biden.

The Senate passed the resolution on Wednesday in a vote of 81-14. The legislation passed the House last month, with Biden saying he would not veto the bill if it reached his desk.Under the Home Rule Act, the US Congress reviews all legislation passed by the DC council before it becomes law.The Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 proposed by the council would have changed sentencing guidelines and expanded the right to trial by jury for certain misdemeanor crimes.The DC city council pulled the crime reform package ahead of the Senate’s vote of disapproval, Chairman Phil Mendelson said earlier this week. Withdrawal enables the council to work on the measure in light of input from Congress, Mendelson said.

