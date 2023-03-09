US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Hospitalized After Fall
12:56 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 09.03.2023)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by the GOP leadership, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Reacting to reports that the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, McConnell said the leak should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after falling at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, his spokesperson said.
"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," his spokesperson said on Wednesday, as quoted by media.
The report cited unnamed sources that McConnell was attending an event at the Waldorf Astoria. The extent of his injuries is not clear.
McConnell, 81, is currently serving his seventh term in the Senate.