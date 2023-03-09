International
US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Hospitalized After Fall
US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Hospitalized After Fall
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after falling at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington DC, his spokesperson said.
The report cited unnamed sources that McConnell was attending an event at the Waldorf Astoria. The extent of his injuries is not clear. McConnell, 81, is currently serving his seventh term in the Senate.
12:56 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 09.03.2023)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by the GOP leadership, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by the GOP leadership, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after falling at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, his spokesperson said.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," his spokesperson said on Wednesday, as quoted by media.

The report cited unnamed sources that McConnell was attending an event at the Waldorf Astoria. The extent of his injuries is not clear.
McConnell, 81, is currently serving his seventh term in the Senate.
