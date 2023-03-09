https://sputniknews.com/20230309/us-house-rejects-resolution-directing-biden-to-remove-us-forces-from-syria-1108203716.html

US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Forces From Syria

US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Forces From Syria

The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution directing President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days

“If Joe Biden wants to keep us in Syria’s war, then he must explain to the American people why, what the goal is, and what winning looks like. Until then, every member of the House of Representatives will vote on the record on whether they support continuing war in Syria or not,” the resolution’s sponsor, Congressman Matt Gaetz, said in a statement. House lawmakers on Wednesday rejected the concurrent resolution in a vote of 103-321. The resolution received mixed support and opposition from both Democratic and Republican members of the House.The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests from Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and its theft of Syrian oil - state piracy.The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

