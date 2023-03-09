International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/us-house-rejects-resolution-directing-biden-to-remove-us-forces-from-syria-1108203716.html
US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Forces From Syria
US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Forces From Syria
The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution directing President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days
2023-03-09T07:04+0000
2023-03-09T07:04+0000
world
us
syria
us troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092708413_0:222:3072:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef4a2ab2193cd74ec1e591fcd6acf02.jpg
“If Joe Biden wants to keep us in Syria’s war, then he must explain to the American people why, what the goal is, and what winning looks like. Until then, every member of the House of Representatives will vote on the record on whether they support continuing war in Syria or not,” the resolution’s sponsor, Congressman Matt Gaetz, said in a statement. House lawmakers on Wednesday rejected the concurrent resolution in a vote of 103-321. The resolution received mixed support and opposition from both Democratic and Republican members of the House.The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests from Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and its theft of Syrian oil - state piracy.The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092708413_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93d114cb787684f321919f56bc6b9d98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, us military forces, president joe biden
us house of representatives, us military forces, president joe biden

US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Forces From Syria

07:04 GMT 09.03.2023
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadUS attack helicopter shoots flares in Hassakeh, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
US attack helicopter shoots flares in Hassakeh, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution directing President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days.
“If Joe Biden wants to keep us in Syria’s war, then he must explain to the American people why, what the goal is, and what winning looks like. Until then, every member of the House of Representatives will vote on the record on whether they support continuing war in Syria or not,” the resolution’s sponsor, Congressman Matt Gaetz, said in a statement.
House lawmakers on Wednesday rejected the concurrent resolution in a vote of 103-321.
The resolution received mixed support and opposition from both Democratic and Republican members of the House.
The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests from Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and its theft of Syrian oil - state piracy.
The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала