Uganda Plans to Kick Off Nuclear Power Generation by 2031
© AFP 2023 / MARCO LONGARIThis picture taken on February 5, 2015 shows the entrance to the Eskom Duvha Power Station, some 15km east of Witbank, in the coal rich Witbank region of South Africa. Embattled South African main electricity provider ESKOM was under "extreme" pressure and likely to remain so until end of the week after a technical fault at the country's sole nuclear plant
© AFP 2023 / MARCO LONGARI
Subscribe
South Africa is the only African nation that benefits from its own nuclear energy. Egypt and Burundi have agreed on developing their peaceful nuclear programs with the help of Russia, while Uganda is planning to realize its nuclear energy project in collaboration with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
Uganda plans to start generating at least 1,000 megawatts (MW) with the help of nuclear power by 2031, reports say. The intention goes in line with country’s climate change response program, which include electricity sources diversification as well as energy transition acceleration.
According to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, the government is eager to utilize its uranium deposits for potential nuclear energy development.
The China National Nuclear Corporation is expected to help Uganda build capacity for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as China and the East African country have signed a relevant deal.
Within the framework of the first future nuclear project, the Buyende Nuclear Power Plant is planned to be constructed in Buyende, about 150 km (93 miles) north of the capital Kampala, the country's Energy and Minerals Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu stated.
"Preparation to evaluate the Buyende Nuclear Power Plant site is ongoing to pave the way for the first nuclear power project expected to generate 2,000 MW, with the first 1000 MW to be connected to the national grid by 2031," the minister outlined. "Uganda is making firm steps to integrate nuclear energy into the electricity generation mix to ensure energy security and provide sufficient electricity for industrialisation."
Today, Uganda's generating capacity accounts for about 1,500 megawatts (MW), while the country expects its energy needs to jump in the following years due to revenues from oil exports boosting economic growth, officials have said.
South Africa is the only country to have an operational nuclear power plant on the continent, while Egypt started to build its first plant last year with the help of Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom.
In November 2022, Russia and Burundi signed a roadmap for organizing a dialogue on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which includes a number of specific actions planned for 2022-2024, such as assessing the prospects for nuclear energy in an African country, as well as the implementation of non-energy nuclear projects.
In November 2022, Russia and Burundi signed a roadmap for organizing a dialogue on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which includes a number of specific actions planned for 2022-2024, such as assessing the prospects for nuclear energy in an African country, as well as the implementation of non-energy nuclear projects.
The parties also agreed to hold technical seminars and develop plans for training and retraining of personnel in this field of knowledge.