Uganda Plans to Kick Off Nuclear Power Generation by 2031

Uganda plans to start generating at least 1000 MW with the help of nuclear power by 2031, reports say.

Uganda plans to start generating at least 1,000 megawatts (MW) with the help of nuclear power by 2031, reports say. The intention goes in line with country’s climate change response program, which include electricity sources diversification as well as energy transition acceleration.According to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, the government is eager to utilize its uranium deposits for potential nuclear energy development.The China National Nuclear Corporation is expected to help Uganda build capacity for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as China and the East African country have signed a relevant deal.Within the framework of the first future nuclear project, the Buyende Nuclear Power Plant is planned to be constructed in Buyende, about 150 km (93 miles) north of the capital Kampala, the country's Energy and Minerals Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu stated.Today, Uganda's generating capacity accounts for about 1,500 megawatts (MW), while the country expects its energy needs to jump in the following years due to revenues from oil exports boosting economic growth, officials have said.South Africa is the only country to have an operational nuclear power plant on the continent, while Egypt started to build its first plant last year with the help of Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom.In November 2022, Russia and Burundi signed a roadmap for organizing a dialogue on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which includes a number of specific actions planned for 2022-2024, such as assessing the prospects for nuclear energy in an African country, as well as the implementation of non-energy nuclear projects.The parties also agreed to hold technical seminars and develop plans for training and retraining of personnel in this field of knowledge.

