https://sputniknews.com/20230309/students-rally-in-paris-against-pension-reform-1108223103.html

Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform

Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform

On Tuesday, around 1.28 million people took part in the nationwide strike against pension reform across France, with clashes between the protesters and the... 09.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-09T14:52+0000

2023-03-09T14:52+0000

2023-03-09T14:53+0000

world

europe

france

pension reform

student

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108223259_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_3c94876b2e14825c41513c30351cdbe0.jpg

Sputnik goes live from Paris, France, on March 9, as student associations and high school pupils take to the streets to protest against Emmanuel Macron government's pension reform.The demonstration comes amid reports that the French trade unions have written to President Macron asking for a meeting amid public outrage over the pension reform.Mass strikes have been held in France since January 2023, after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne introduced a bill to raise the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64 and abolish the separate pensions regimes enjoyed by certain professions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform 2023-03-09T14:52+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, france, pension reform, student, protests, видео