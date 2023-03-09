https://sputniknews.com/20230309/students-rally-in-paris-against-pension-reform-1108223103.html
Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
On Tuesday, around 1.28 million people took part in the nationwide strike against pension reform across France, with clashes between the protesters and the police taking place during the rallies.
france
pension reform
student
protests
Sputnik goes live from Paris, France, on March 9, as student associations and high school pupils take to the streets to protest against Emmanuel Macron government's pension reform.The demonstration comes amid reports that the French trade unions have written to President Macron asking for a meeting amid public outrage over the pension reform.Mass strikes have been held in France since January 2023, after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne introduced a bill to raise the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64 and abolish the separate pensions regimes enjoyed by certain professions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
14:52 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 09.03.2023)
On Tuesday, around 1.28 million people took part in the nationwide strike against pension reform across France, with clashes between the protesters and the police taking place during the rallies.
Sputnik goes live from Paris, France, on March 9, as student associations and high school pupils take to the streets to protest against Emmanuel Macron government's pension reform.
The demonstration comes amid reports that the French trade unions have written to President Macron asking for a meeting amid public outrage over the pension reform.
Mass strikes have been held
in France since January 2023, after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne introduced a bill to raise the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64 and abolish the separate pensions regimes enjoyed by certain professions.
